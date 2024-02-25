2024 BMW Motorcycle Lineup

Sport

2024 BMW S 1000 RR

Price: Starting at $18,295 USD

Market Segment: Sport

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 205 hp / 83 lb-ft

Welcome to the epitome of adrenaline-fueled performance, the BMW S1000RR. This beast isn’t just a motorcycle; it’s a symphony of power, agility, and precision engineering. At its core lies a formidable 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, delivering 205 hp / 83 lb-ft.

From its sleek aerodynamic profile to its cutting-edge electronics suite, including traction control, ABS, and multiple riding modes, this machine is engineered to dominate both the racetrack and the open road, while dynamic suspension ensures the rider has agility and control.

What sets the S1000RR apart is its ability to connect rider and machine. With its intuitive handling and responsive throttle, every twist of the wrist is met with a surge of power. Whether you’re chasing lap times or carving through mountain passes, the BMW S1000RR is more than a motorcycle; it’s an extension of your passion for the ride.

2024 BMW F 900 XR

Price: Starting at $11,695 USD

Market Segment: Sport

Engine Size: 895 cc

Engine Type: Parallel twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 99 hp / 68 lb-ft

The adventurous BMW F 900 XR is a sporty all-rounder built to tackle anything the road throws at it, from city streets to winding mountain passes. With its punchy 895cc parallel twin-cylinder engine delivering 99 hp / 68 lb-ft, every ride is a thrill ride.

The F 900 XR is equipped with all the latest tech, including ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes, ensuring a safe and exhilarating journey every time. With its comfortable riding position and versatile handling, you’ll be itching to hit the road and explore the world around you.

2024 BMW R 1250 RS

Price: Starting at $15,995 USD

Market Segment: Sport

Engine Size: 1,254 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 136 hp / 105 lb-ft

The BMW R 1250 RS is the ultimate sport tourer for riders who demand performance and versatility. This bike delivers thrilling acceleration and effortless cruising power through its 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine pumping out 136 hp / 105 lb-ft.

The R 1250 RS is packed with cutting-edge features like dynamic ESA, ABS Pro, and riding modes, ensuring optimal performance in any situation. And with its sleek design and comfortable riding position, you’ll be turning heads on the road and riding in style wherever you go.

2024 BMW S 1000 XR

Price: Starting at $17,495 USD

Market Segment: Sport

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 170 hp / 84 lb-ft

The BMW S 1000 XR is a sport tourer combining the performance of a sportbike with the comfort and versatility of a touring machine. It features a 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 hp / 84 lb-ft and is loaded with advanced features like dynamic ESA, ABS Pro, and cruise control.

M Series

2024 BMW M 1000 RR

Price: Starting at $33,345 USD

Market Segment: Sport

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 205 hp / 83 lb-ft

Prepare yourself for the ultimate track weapon – the BMW M 1000 RR. Born from the relentless pursuit of speed and performance, this superbike is engineered to dominate the racetrack with unparalleled precision and power.

Featuring a high-revving 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine producing a mind-bending 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque, the M 1000 RR is a force to be reckoned with.

Every aspect of this machine is finely tuned for maximum performance, from its lightweight carbon fiber components to its advanced electronics suite, including traction control, ABS, and multiple riding modes.

2024 BMW M 1000 R

Price: Starting at $21,695 USD

Market Segment: Naked

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 205 hp / 83 lb-ft

The BMW M 1000 R is a naked sportbike is designed for riders who crave raw power and performance without compromising on style and agility.

Its potent 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine delivers 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque with exhilarating acceleration and razor-sharp handling.

With a bevy of advanced technology including dynamic traction control, ABS, and multiple riding modes, it’ll give you the freedom to tear up the streets or hit the twisties.

2024 BMW M 1000 XR

Price: Starting at $24,295 USD

Market Segment: Adventure Sport

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 201 hp / 83 lb-ft

For those who find a bit more comfort in an upright riding position, the adventure sport BMW M 1000 XR fits the bill with its 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, 201 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque at your fingertips.

Features include an adjustable windscreen, dynamic ESA, ABS Pro, and cruise control, allowing you to comfortably experience a cross-country journey or mountain pass adventure.

Touring

2024 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL

Price: Starting at $24,295 USD

Market Segment: Tour

Engine Size: 1,649 cc

Engine Type: Inline 6-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 160 hp / 132 lb-ft

Unleash boundless exploration with the BMW K 1600 GT. This dynamic touring machine is designed for riders who demand performance, comfort, and versatility. Boasting a potent 1,649cc inline 6-cylinder engine delivering 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, the K 1600 GT offers effortless acceleration and refined cruising power.

Yet, it’s more than just an engine; packed with cutting-edge technology like adaptive headlights, dynamic ESA, and a multifunction display, every ride becomes a joy. Whether conquering mountain passes or cruising along the open road, the BMW K 1600 GT is the ultimate touring companion.

While engine specs are identical, the primary difference with the GTL is a more laid-back riding position and tune. However, don’t let the GT’s slightly more athletic ride position fool you. The GTL is still sporty and responsive for performance.

2024 BMW K 1600 B / B Special Edition

Price: Starting at $22,945 USD

Market Segment: Tour

Engine Size: 1,649 cc

Engine Type: Inline 6-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 160 hp / 132 lb-ft

Hit the highway in style with the BMW K 1600 B. This sleek bagger combines the performance and comfort of a touring bike with the attitude and allure of a cruiser. Powered by a potent 1,649cc inline 6-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, the K 1600 B offers smooth, effortless power delivery.

Like others in the BMW fleet, this bike is loaded with features like electronic cruise control, ABS Pro, and keyless ignition. The K 1600 B Special Edition offers the same smooth power delivery as its standard counterpart but includes exclusive features like special paint schemes, premium audio system, and unique badging that truly set this bike apart.

2024 BMW K 1600 Grand America / Grand America Special Edition

Price: Starting at $28,995 USD

Price: Starting at $30,995 USD (Special Edition)

Market Segment: Tour

Engine Size: 1,649 cc

Engine Type: Inline 6-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 160 hp / 132 lb-ft

The K 1600 Grand America is BMW’s flagship bagger crafted for riders who demand the highest levels of comfort, performance, and style on every journey.

Powered by a potent 1,649cc inline 6-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, the K 1600 Grand America offers effortless acceleration and refined power delivery. Luxury features include heated seats, electronic suspension adjustment, and a premium audio system. Additionally, the Special Edition will include a special livery and unique badging.

2024 BMW R 1250 RT

Price: Starting at $19,995 USD

Market Segment: Tour

Engine Size: 1,254 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 136 hp / 105 lb-ft

Experience the ultimate in comfort and performance with the BMW R 1250 RT. This luxurious tourer is designed for riders who demand the best of both worlds – exhilarating performance on the open road and refined comfort for long-distance journeys.

R 1250 RT offers smooth and responsive power delivery through its 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine producing 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. Advanced features like dynamic ESA, ABS Pro, and a multi-function display ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride in any condition.

Standard / Roadster

2024 BMW R 1250 R

Price: Starting at $15,345 USD

Market Segment: Roadster

Engine Size: 1,254 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 136 hp / 105 lb-ft

Embrace the essence of pure motorcycling with the BMW R 1250 R. This roadster is a blend of power, agility, and style, designed to deliver an exhilarating riding experience on every journey.

Its 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine produces 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque, while the bike also boasts a dynamic chassis, advanced electronics, and a suite of rider aids including ABS, traction control, and riding modes.

2024 BMW S 1000 R

Price: Starting at $14,295 USD

Market Segment: Roadster

Engine Size: 999 cc

Engine Type: Inline 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 165 hp / 84 lb-ft

Unleash your inner thrill-seeker with the BMW S 1000 R. This roadster is a true powerhouse, combining aggressive styling with exhilarating performance for an adrenaline-fueled ride like no other.

With a potent 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine producing 165 horsepower and 84 lb-ft of torque, the S 1000 R offers blistering acceleration and razor-sharp handling. This bike is equipped with cutting-edge electronics including traction control, ABS, and multiple riding modes.

2024 BMW F 900 R

Price: Starting at $8,995 USD

Market Segment: Roadster

Engine Size: 895 cc

Engine Type: Parallel twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 99 hp / 67 lb-ft

The BMW F 900 R roadster is designed to deliver dynamic performance and agile handling in a stylish package that’s perfect for city streets and beyond.

Featuring a spirited 895cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 99 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque, the F 900 R offers responsive acceleration and nimble maneuverability. But it’s not just about performance; this bike is packed with advanced features including ABS, traction control, and riding modes, ensuring a safe and exhilarating ride every time.

2024 BMW G 310 R

Price: Starting at $4,995 USD

Market Segment: Roadster

Engine Size: 313 cc

Engine Type: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 34 hp / 21 lb-ft

The BMW G 310 R roadster is the perfect entry point into the world of motorcycling, offering nimble handling, easy maneuverability, and spirited performance in a compact and affordable package.

Powered by a lively 313cc single-cylinder engine producing 34 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque, the G 310 R offers a smooth and responsive ride, whether navigating city streets or exploring winding country roads. Features include ABS, upside-down forks, and a lightweight chassis, ensuring confidence-inspiring handling and control for riders of all skill levels.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, the BMW G 310 R is your passport to endless adventures on two wheels.

Cruiser / Heritage

2024 BMW R 18, R 18 Classic, and R 18 Roctane

Price (R 18): Starting at $17,495 USD

Price (R 18 Classic): Starting at $19,495 USD

Price (R 18 Roctane): Starting at $22,870 USD

Market Segment: Heritage

Engine Size: 1,802 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 91 hp / 116 lb-ft

The BMW R 18, R 18 Classic, and R 18 Roctane are heritage-inspired cruisers which infuse modern engineering and design. All three models share a robust 1,802cc boxer twin-cylinder engine, delivering a potent 91 horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque. However, each variant offers a distinct personality to cater to diverse rider preferences.

The BMW R 18 epitomizes minimalist elegance, boasting clean lines and a stripped-down aesthetic that emphasizes the essence of pure motorcycling. On the other hand, the R 18 Classic exudes nostalgic charm with vintage-inspired features like wire-spoke wheels, a touring windscreen, and leather saddlebags, reminiscent of classic cruisers from yesteryears.

For riders seeking an elevated experience, the R 18 Roctane stands out with its premium features and exclusive styling. Packed with advanced technology and luxurious amenities, such as adaptive headlights, electronic cruise control, and premium paint options, the Roctane offers an unparalleled level of refinement and sophistication.

Whether you’re drawn to the timeless simplicity of the R 18, the nostalgic allure of the R 18 Classic, or the elevated experience of the R 18 Roctane, each model invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey, celebrating the freedom of the open road in its purest form.

2024 BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental

Price (R 18 B): Starting at $21,945 USD

Price (R 18 Transcontinental): Starting at $24,995 USD

Market Segment: Heritage

Engine Size: 1,802 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 91 hp / 116 lb-ft

The BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental pay homage to BMW Motorrad’s rich legacy while offering modern comforts and conveniences for the discerning rider.

Both models are powered by the same robust 1,802cc boxer twin-cylinder engine, delivering a commanding 91 horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque. However, they cater to different riding preferences and styles, providing riders with tailored experiences.

The BMW R 18 B exudes a bold and muscular presence, featuring a sleek and streamlined design that emphasizes performance and style. With its aggressive stance and minimalist aesthetic, the R 18 B is designed for riders who crave dynamic performance and uncompromising attitude.

On the other hand, the R 18 Transcontinental offers a refined and luxurious touring experience, ideal for long-distance journeys and adventures. Equipped with a range of premium amenities such as a large windscreen, spacious saddlebags, and advanced infotainment system, the Transcontinental ensures comfort and convenience on every ride.

2024 BMW R 12 / R12 nineT

Price: Starting at $16,495 USD

Market Segment: Heritage

Engine Size: 1,170 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 95 hp / 81 tq

Step back in time with the BMW R 12. This classic motorcycle evokes nostalgia with its vintage charm and timeless appeal, offering a glimpse into motorcycling’s storied past.

Powered by a reliable 1,170cc boxer twin-cylinder engine, the R 12 delivers smooth performance and a comfortable ride, perfect for leisurely cruises and scenic journeys. Whether you’re exploring scenic backroads or simply enjoying the open road, the R 12 invites you to rediscover the joy of motorcycling in its purest form.

2024 BMW R nineT / Pure / Scrambler / Urban G/S

Price (R nineT): Starting at $15,945

Price (R nineT Pure): Starting at $11,995

Price (R nineT Scrambler): Starting at $13,495

Price (R nineT Urban G/S): Starting at $12,995

Market Segment: Heritage

Engine Size: 1,170 cc

Engine Type: Air/oil-cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine with balance shaft

Horsepower/Torque: 109 hp / 86 lb-ft

The BMW R nineT series still operates under the 2023MY, but includes several notable trims. With a wide range of customization options available, including various seat options, paint schemes, and accessories, the R nineT allows riders to create a truly unique and personalized riding experience.

BMW R nineT: The BMW R nineT serves as the flagship model of the lineup, featuring classic styling cues and a powerful air/oil-cooled 1,170cc flat-twin engine. With its timeless design and customizable features, the R nineT offers a blend of heritage and modernity for riders seeking a truly authentic motorcycling experience.

BMW R nineT Pure: For riders seeking a minimalist approach, the BMW R nineT Pure offers a stripped-down aesthetic with a focus on essential elements. With its classic design and no-frills attitude, the R nineT Pure delivers pure riding pleasure and simplicity, making it the perfect canvas for customization and personalization.

BMW R nineT Scrambler: Unleash your spirit of adventure with the BMW R nineT Scrambler. Inspired by the legendary scramblers of the 1950s and ’60s, this rugged yet refined motorcycle offers off-road capability and urban versatility. With its high-mounted exhaust, wire-spoke wheels, and upright seating position, the R nineT Scrambler is ready to tackle any terrain with confidence and style.

BMW R nineT Urban G/S: Combining classic styling with modern performance, the BMW R nineT Urban G/S pays tribute to the legendary R 80 G/S of the 1980s. Featuring a retro-inspired design, off-road-style tires, and a high-mounted front fender, the Urban G/S offers a unique blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability for riders seeking adventure in any environment.

Each model in the BMW R nineT lineup offers a distinct riding experience and aesthetic, allowing riders to choose the perfect combination of heritage, style, and performance to suit their individual preferences.

Adventure

2024 BMW R 1300 GS

Price: Starting at $19,890 USD

Market Segment: Adventure

Engine Size: 1,254 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 145 hp / 110 lb-ft

The most powerful of the adventure lineup, BMW R 1300 GSPowered by a robust 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine producing 145 hp / 110 lb-ft, the R 1300 GS offers exhilarating performance both on and off the road.

Equipped with advanced features such as dynamic ESA, ABS Pro, and a multi-function display, this bike ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride in any condition.

2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Price: Starting at $20,745 USD

Market Segment: Adventure

Engine Size: 1,254 cc

Engine Type: Boxer twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, air/liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 136 hp / 105 lb-ft

Unleash your spirit of adventure with the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. This versatile motorcycle is engineered to tackle the toughest challenges, whether traversing desolate deserts, navigating rocky trails, or cruising along scenic highways.

With a powerful 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine producing 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque, the R 1250 GS Adventure delivers robust performance and responsive power delivery in any terrain.

Packed with innovative features like BMW ShiftCam technology, dynamic ESA, and a TFT display, this bike offers unrivaled comfort, control, and connectivity for every journey. Whether you’re embarking on a solo expedition or a group adventure, the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is your trusted companion, ready to explore the world with you.

2024 BMW F 800 GS

Price: Starting at $10,495 USD

Market Segment: Adventure

Engine Size: 895 cc

Engine Type: Parallel twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 87 hp / 67 lb-ft

Embark on thrilling adventures with the BMW F 800 GS. This versatile adventure motorcycle is designed to conquer a wide range of terrains, from rugged off-road trails to smooth highways.

The 798cc parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 87 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque, and offers responsive performance and nimble handling in any environment. Equipped with features such as ABS, traction control, and electronic suspension adjustment, this bike ensures confidence-inspiring control and comfort on every ride.

Whether you’re exploring remote wilderness or commuting through urban jungles, the BMW F 800 GS is your ticket to unforgettable adventures wherever the road may lead.

2024 BMW G 310 GS

Price: Starting at $5,695 USD

Market Segment: Adventure

Engine Size: 313 cc

Engine Type: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 34 hp / 21 lb-ft

Discover the world with the BMW G 310 GS. This compact adventure motorcycle is perfect for riders seeking versatility, agility, and capability in a lightweight package. Powered by a spirited 313cc single-cylinder engine producing 34 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque, the G 310 GS offers lively performance and easy maneuverability for urban commutes, weekend getaways, and off-road excursions alike.

With features such as ABS, adjustable suspension, and a comfortable upright riding position, this bike provides confidence-inspiring control and comfort in any riding scenario. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring remote trails, the BMW G 310 GS is your ideal companion for everyday adventures and beyond.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure

Price (F 900 GS): Starting at $13,495 USD

Price (F 900 GS Adventure): Starting at $14,495 USD

Market Segment: Adventure

Engine Size: 895 cc

Engine Type: Parallel twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 105 hp / 68 lb-ft

Experience boundless adventure with the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure. These versatile motorcycles are engineered to conquer any terrain with confidence and agility. Powered by a spirited 895cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 105 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque, both models offer responsive performance and dynamic handling for thrilling rides on and off the beaten path.

The BMW F 900 GS combines versatility with sportiness, offering agile performance and nimble handling for urban commutes, weekend getaways, and off-road adventures. With features such as ABS, traction control, and adjustable suspension, this bike provides confidence-inspiring control and comfort in any riding scenario.

For riders seeking extended range and added capability, the F 900 GS Adventure offers enhanced touring capabilities and rugged durability for epic journeys and remote expeditions. Equipped with a larger fuel tank, increased suspension travel, and a range of adventure-ready accessories, including luggage racks and crash bars, the Adventure model is ready to tackle the most challenging terrains and environments.

Whether you’re exploring winding mountain roads or venturing into the unknown, the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure invite you to embrace the spirit of adventure and discover new horizons with every twist of the throttle.

Urban / Mobility

2024 BMW CE 04

Price: Starting at $11,795 USD

Market Segment: Urban Mobility

Battery Capacity: N/A

Electric Range: Up to 130 miles (estimated)

Max Speed: 75 mph (electronically limited)

Embrace the future of urban mobility with the BMW CE 04. This innovative electric scooter combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary design, offering a stylish and sustainable way to navigate city streets.

With a sleek and aerodynamic silhouette, the CE 04 stands out in the crowd, while its electric drivetrain delivers silent and emission-free performance. Featuring a range of up to 130 miles on a single charge and a top speed of 75 mph, this scooter is perfect for urban commuters and eco-conscious riders alike.

Packed with advanced features such as smartphone connectivity, ABS, and traction control, the CE 04 redefines the way we move in the city, making every journey efficient, effortless, and enjoyable.

2024 BMW CE 02

Price: Starting at $7,795 USD

Market Segment: Urban Mobility

Battery Capacity: N/A

Electric Range: Up to 55 miles (estimated)

Max Speed: 55 mph (estimated)

The BMW CE 02 is a compact and agile electric scooter is designed for urban adventurers who crave freedom and excitement on two wheels.

With its minimalist design and lightweight construction, the CE 02 offers effortless maneuverability and easy handling, making it ideal for navigating congested city streets. Powered by a compact electric drivetrain, this scooter delivers responsive performance and emission-free riding, while its range of up to 55 miles and top speed of 55 mph ensure versatile and efficient urban mobility.

Whether you’re commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying a leisurely ride, the BMW CE 02 offers a fun and sustainable way to explore the city, empowering riders to embrace the urban landscape with confidence and style.

2024 BMW C 400 GT

Price: Starting at $8,995 USD

Market Segment: Urban Mobility

Engine Size: 350 cc

Engine Type: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled

Horsepower/Torque: 34 hp / 25 lb-ft

The BMW C 400 GT is a versatile scooter that is perfect for navigating the demands of city living. Powered by a responsive 350cc single-cylinder engine producing 34 horsepower and 25 lb-ft of torque, the C 400 GT offers lively acceleration and smooth power delivery for effortless city riding.

Featuring a spacious under-seat storage compartment, adjustable windscreen, and ergonomic seating position, this scooter provides comfort and practicality for everyday commuting, zipping through traffic, exploring new neighborhoods, or embarking on weekend adventures.