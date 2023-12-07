Less Bikes, More Motorbikes! PIERER Mobility Lets Go of Felt

PIERER Mobility to focus on motorcycle brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna, and MV Agusta

New strategies include divesting from “the non-e-bicycle division”

New movement to transition KTM AG member Florian Burguet to lead Felt Bicycles

Back in 2021, PIERER Mobility – parent company to MV Agusta, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas – acquired a bicycle brand called FELT (via PIERER). The move had PIERER entering the North American bicycle market, with the Group’s CEO commenting as follows:

The acquisition of FELT Bicycles fits perfectly with the overall strategy of PIERER E-Bikes – that of becoming a global player in the field of two-wheel mobility, with both electric and non-electric bikes, across all cycling categories.” – Stefan Pierer, CEO, PIERER Mobility AG (press release)

Now, we’re told that PIERER will be selling their investments in Felt, much the same as what happened with R Raymon (via Bike-EU).

Our original title for this article previously read “PIERER Mobility is Stepping Away from Bicycles;” this sentence would not be quite incorrect, seeing as PIERER Mobility is currently promoting and expanding on bicycles and bicycle accessories under Husqvarna and GASGAS “in order to further strengthen activities in the field of electromobility.”

As it happens, the organization isn’t letting go of Felt, either… not yet, at any rate.

Florian Burguet, CSO of New Mobility for KTM AG. Media provided by KTM AG.

Enter Exhibit A: Florian Burguet.

Coverage from Bike-EU states that FELT will be “taken over by a consortium led by Florian Burguet.” Burguet, coincidentally, is a long-time member of KTM AG, having joined Team Orange’s North American forces back in 2003 (via KTM Group).

As of 2022, Florian was listed as the CSO of New Mobility for KTM AG; with the man taking over Felt, this means that PIERER Mobility will have let go of FELT in order for one of their own to take over.

A Felt bicycle. Media provided by Felt.

There’s more. The Global Cycling Network cites that Felt hasn’t yet been sold, though the completion of the act will likely happen in 2024, at which point we’re told that Burguet will leave his current position at the Management Board of PIERER Mobility AG by the end of December to “head the Felt brand into the future.”

Burguet takes away more bicycles, PIERER gets to focus more on the motorcycling sector, win-win.

What do you think of PIERER’s strategy to focus on ?

*Media provided by Felt Bikes, as well as KTM AG*