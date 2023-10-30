Honda: The King of Kings is Back for 2024

Big Red’s Gold Wing, Fury, NC750X and Rebel family are back for the new model year with a slew of updates and some fresh livery choices! Today we’re featuring the tourer that has it all, the King of Kings:

Honda’s all-new 2024 Honda Gold Wing.

Honda’s refreshed 2024 Gold Wing. Media provided by Honda.

For this model year, the usual whopping 32 gallons/121 liters of storage is offered as standard via the trunk and luggage cases, the latter of which are hydraulically-damped.

Also returning for 2024, 50-watt speakers showcase a big, bright, 7” TFT LCD display complete with a gyrocompass for the ideal navigation software.

A 13-lb lighter, six-cylinder heart channels 1,833cc of power 170Nm / 130ft-lbs of torque available @ 4,500rpm; with that equation, you’re also getting neat perks like “Reverse Mode” and “Walk Mode” (on top of the Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ Ride Modes), Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, heated grips, and over 50 accessories to choose from.

Expect the 2024 Honda Gold Wing to be available next month (November) with some new color schemes at the following MSRPs:

