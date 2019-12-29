The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Automatic DCT Returns With New Upgrades

Returning for 2020, the Honda Gold Wing Automatic DCT rolls into the New Year with a few choice upgrades that help us differentiate it from the 2019 model. While there aren’t any significant changes to speak of, Honda’s small tweaks and improvements are more than enough to rank the 2020 Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT as one of the most desirable touring options out there.

In terms of performance, there’s nothing new to report. The Gold Wing still uses the same reliable 1833cc horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, mated to the same automatic dual clutch transmission that we know and love. However, Honda has upgraded the suspension to better accommodate pillions, and improve road feel.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the form of fog lights. These are now standard equipment on all Tour models. Another Tour-only upgrade is the reshaped passenger grab handle for enhanced ergonomics and improved passenger comfort.

All Gold Wing models are being treated with new saddlebag USB chargers to complement the existing dash-mounted charger, which was previously only seen on the Tour Airbag models. Another model-wide upgrade includes updated navigation software, and a revised center storage pocket button.

The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT comes in two color schemes: Candy Ardent Red with black accents, or Pearl Glare White, which now comes with a blacked-out engine, frame, and wheels option too.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $28,500

Est $28,500 Key Features: ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS) LED fog lights Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission

Key Specs Engine type: 1833cc Liquid Cooled 6-cylinder

1833cc Liquid Cooled 6-cylinder Power: 97.9 Rear-Wheel horsepower

97.9 Rear-Wheel horsepower Wet weight: 838 lbs

838 lbs Seat height: 29.3 Inch

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Automatic DCT Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1833cc, Liquid-cooled, SOHC, 6-cylinder Power 97.9 Rear-Wheel Horsepower Bore x Stroke 73mm x 73mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Transmission 7-Speed Automatic Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front Double Wishbone Suspension Rear Pro Link Brakes Front Dual hydraulic 320mm disc Brakes Rear Single hydraulic 316mm disc Tires Front 130/70-18 Tires Rear 200/55-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 21.1 L (5.57 US gal.) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transistorized Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1695mm (77 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.11 in.) Seat Height 744mm (29.3 in.) Curb Weight 365 kg (804 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 36-month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Up to 8 years extended coverage available

with Honda Protection Plan.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Features

Engine Features The Gold Wing’s horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine is famously smooth and powerful. The latest version is an 1833cc design that’s over 13 pounds lighter than the previous generation (more than 8 pounds for the DCT versions). Aluminum Cylinder Sleeves High-strength aluminum cylinder sleeves help reduce weight, increase cooling efficiency, and reduce engine length. The 73mm cylinder bore and short, high-strength crankshaft also help make the engine more compact. Unicam Cylinder Head Design The Gold Wing’s engine uses four-valve, Unicam® cylinder head design. That improves engine performance and power, and also contributes to the engine’s weight reduction from its previous generation. The four-valve per cylinder design is also a big part of the Gold Wing’s superior fuel efficiency. 7-Speed Automatic DCT Transmission The Gold Wing is available with a revolutionary 7-Speed Automatic DCT. The shifts in this version are faster and smoother than ever, and the overdrive seventh gear is perfect for highway cruising. Slipper Clutch We’ve given our manual-transmission Gold Wings a slipper clutch, just like our premium sportbikes. It only makes sense—the 1833cc engine delivers tons of power, and the new chassis lets you ride this Gold Wing like a sportbike. Twisty roads? Bring ’em on! Double-Wall Exhaust Pipes You may think this is just for cosmetics, but on a hot day single-wall exhaust pipes can throw off a lot of heat. The Gold Wing’s twin-wall design keeps things cooler. Plus, this is the best sounding Gold Wing we’ve ever built! Fuel Efficiency Because the 2020 Gold Wing is light, you’d expect it to be fuel efficient. But its weight is just the start. Combined with the bike’s engine, intake system, and four-valve design, estimated fuel economy is up 22 percent from the previous generation.* Want to really squeeze the last mile out of every drop? Try the “Econ” ride mode setting. *Honda’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement test procedures and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors. Walking Mode All Gold Wings with DCT transmissions feature “Walking Mode,” which lets you creep forward under power at a walking pace. Think how easy it will be to get in and out of tight parking spots with a fully loaded bike. Cruise Control Of course the 2020 Gold Wing still features cruise control—it was one of the first touring bikes to offer the feature. And now, with our stellar throttle-by-wire system, it’s better than ever.

