Harley-Davidson: “More than $500,000 Available” For H-D Racers in AFT and KOTB

With 2022 now well underway, racers worldwide are prepping for the track – and Harley-Davidson is no exception.

On top of Vance & Hines offering a contingency program (their largest yet) to select racers under certain conditions for American Flat Track (AFT), MotoAmerica, NHRA Drag Racing, and the Xtreme Drag Racing Association (XDA) Series, the American motorcycle manufacturer will also be stepping up their support of racers on their bikes by making more than $500,000 available to select racers of the 2022 season.

As expected, the pretty pile of green comes with a bit of fine print, with Harley’s press release telling us that those who participate in the American Flat-Track (AFT) Series and the King of the Baggers (KOTB) Class Race will be benefiting from the contingency program.

Contingency payouts from first to 10th place

$35,000 Championship Bonus for the lucky winner

Total Funds Available

$110,000 cash

Premiere SuperTwins Class Race

Contingency payouts from first to 10th place

$50,000 Championship Bonus for the lucky winner

Total Funds

$225,500

AFT Production Twins Class Race

Contingency payouts from first to 10th place

$20,000 Championship Bonus for the lucky winner

Total Funds

$195,500

Be ready for the fun and make sure to mark your calendars – we’re told that “the [KOTB] series opens with a doubleheader on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., March 10-12,” and that “The [AFT] season opens with the Volusia Half-Mile double-header, March 10-11, at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla.”

For more updates, stay tuned here at wBW – we’ll be sure to update you as the news comes down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title Media sourced from AFT*