Royal Enfield Renews American Flat Track Racing Partnership

The Circuits Continue To Circle With Royal Enfield

Back in January, Royal Enfield’s North American division came out with a public statement regarding their participation going forward with American Flat Track.

This will be Royal Enfield’s second season in the American Flat Track racing series; coming off a successful racing season with their rider Johnny Lewis securing the companies first ever racing win.

Beyond the official announcement about Royal Enfield North America continuing to race, the company has also renewed its multifaceted partnership with Progressive American Flat Track and will continue to work behind the scenes with the racing series to further its development. Royal Enfield will be an official partner for 2021, and AFT will reportedly be utilizing a Royal Enfield FT650 as the official track evaluation bike. This means that each track will be tried and tested with RE’s official bike to evaluate track conditions for the duration of the season.

Beyond AFT, RE will also be working on its new Build Train Race Road Racing series (quite the name), as well as its BTR Flat Track series.

Michael Lock, CEO at Progressive American Flat Track said in a statement: “The partnership between Progressive American Flat Track and Royal Enfield sums up everything that’s good about our sport these days,”

”This famous and historic brand is re-asserting itself for the modern era, and we are delighted to assist in showcasing the brand values, the bikes and the people behind its recent success. Royal Enfield will be visible in the Fan Zone, helping to evaluate the track, pioneering a new approach to racing with BUILD TRAIN RACE and, importantly, racing in the fast-growing AFT Production Twins class. We are very grateful for their contribution as we grow the sport.”