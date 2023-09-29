Electric Everything: Volcon’s Shipped Out the First of their $5,999 Grunt EVO

Remember when we covered that fun-sized off-roading electric motorcycle with knobblies bigger than your weekend aspirations?

Well, we’ve just had word from Volcon’s recent press release (published to Benzinga) that the next generation of the things has officially shipped – and I’m dying to see the Grunt EVO yoink about in its natural habitat.

Volcon, in case you didn’t know, is the world’s first all-electric, off-road powersports company; as such, they had to make a bike capable of keeping up with their title – and the Grunt EVO is the successor to their original machine, the Grunt FE.

A view of the newest electric off-roading motorcycle from Volvon: The Grunt EVO. Media provided by Volcon.

Today, the upcycled EVO sports perks like a quieter ride via a Gates Carbon Belt Drive (Moto X9), lighter weight specs, and compatibility with a slew of additional componentry:

Flat Rear Rack ($199.99 USD)

Utility Rack ($299.99 USD)

Tow Hitch ($299.99 USD)

Tank Bag ($159.99 USD)

Additional Battery ($1995 USD)

Cover ($119.99 USD)

13″ Waterproof Case ($99 USD)

16″ Waterproof Case ($189 USD)

Gold anodized forks ($496 USD)

Of course, one of the best parts of this motorcycle – apart from the large-and-in-charge rollers – is the not-half-bad $5,999 price tag that we’re told includes your choice of three color schemes – “each an ode to the Texas company’s roots.”

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these electric off-roaders, here’s a portion of the press release that chats scheduling lineups:

Once the Company completes several rounds of EVO deliveries to fulfill pre-orders, additional shipments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested can custom configure their EVO at no cost on Volcon’s website and select a dealer for pickup.”

Do you think you’d ever want to ride an electric off-roading bike like the Grunt EVO?