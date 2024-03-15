Industry Insider: MXGP is Getting an Electric World Championship

|
Infront Moto Racing’s CEO has just dropped a juicy little morsel into 2024’s MXGP inaugural Opening Press Conference.
It’s finally happening – our good Motocross Grand Prix (MXGP) is getting an Electric World Championship!
FIM and electric championships
Believe it or not, this ain’t FIM’s first rodeo with electric championships.
The organization founded the World’s First All-Electric, All-Terrain Motorcycle Racing Series (FIM E-XPLORER WORLD CUP) at the beginning of last year, forging a new “path to a greener tomorrow in the world of sport and electric all-terrain motorcycle racing” (The Pack).
More about MXGP’s Electric World Championship
According to MXGP’s recent press release FIM’s “MXEP” will debut as “a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.”
By support class, we mean an entire six rounds showcasing prototype electric bikes, with MXGP weekends being the perfect place to develop a brand-new electric category.
What do MXGP’s supporting parties have to say about this new Electric Class?
Considering Infront Moto Racing will be working closely with the FIM and the MSMA on all things to do with infrastructure and rules, Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo is pretty excited to get the whole shebang rolling:
|
– David Luongo, CEO, Infront Moto (MXGP)
What do you think of MXGP finally getting an electric class?