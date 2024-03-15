Industry Insider: MXGP is Getting an Electric World Championship

The FIM Motocross World Championship is expanding to include a new electric class to ru nas “a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.”

Series to “pave the way for a new era of innovation and excitement.”

Efforts are anticipated to debut for the 2026 season.

Infront Moto Racing’s CEO has just dropped a juicy little morsel into 2024’s MXGP inaugural Opening Press Conference.

It’s finally happening – our good Motocross Grand Prix (MXGP) is getting an Electric World Championship!

A man laying chalk down to create a finish line in a motorcycle race. Media provided by MXGP.

FIM and electric championships

Believe it or not, this ain’t FIM’s first rodeo with electric championships.

The organization founded the World’s First All-Electric, All-Terrain Motorcycle Racing Series (FIM E-XPLORER WORLD CUP) at the beginning of last year, forging a new “path to a greener tomorrow in the world of sport and electric all-terrain motorcycle racing” (The Pack).

A motorcyclist getting ready to reach. Media provided by MXGP.

More about MXGP’s Electric World Championship

According to MXGP’s recent press release FIM’s “MXEP” will debut as “a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.”

By support class, we mean an entire six rounds showcasing prototype electric bikes, with MXGP weekends being the perfect place to develop a brand-new electric category.

A series of motorcyclists getting ready to race. Media provided by MXGP.

What do MXGP’s supporting parties have to say about this new Electric Class?

Considering Infront Moto Racing will be working closely with the FIM and the MSMA on all things to do with infrastructure and rules, Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo is pretty excited to get the whole shebang rolling:

“We saw in the last few months and years that have been many developments into the electrification of bikes, so I think that it’s a good moment to put down the base of a new support class that will be fully dedicated to electric bikes. We don’t want to mix things [with regular machines], but to create a path for this technology to develop and continue to grow, and we will see how it develops…” – David Luongo, CEO, Infront Moto ( MXGP )

What do you think of MXGP finally getting an electric class?

*Media provided by MXGP*