SUPER73 and Howler Brothers Pair up for Capsule Collection and a Custom S2

SUPER73 X Howler Brothers Capsule Collection is SUPER73’s largest to-date

Custom S2 joins Howler Brothers clothing and “custom accessories”…

…including a custom Almond surfboard 😍

SUPER73 has just partnered up with Texas-based apparel company Howler Brothers to release a new capsule collection… and a custom S2.

The limited capsule collection is the largest collection SUPER73 has executed to-date, and shows off a plethora of options for riders and their bike alike.

The bike, by the way, is a custom, limited edition S2 – a machine that now carries an untouchable homage to the mellow slow culture perusing our beaches and ‘burbs proper.

Naturally, SUPER73’s Head of Sales & Channel Marketing is more than a little excited about the partnership:

“We’re beyond stoked to announce this partnership between SUPER73 and our buds at Howler Brothers… Howler embodies the spirit of the outdoors, and we hope the community can feel the energy both brands put into this limited capsule.” – Jake Perucca, Head of Sales & Channel Marketing, SUPER73 ( SUPER73 )

Let’s take a look at the Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2 and see how much y’all will have to fork over for this pretty piece of hippy juju.

The SUPER73 X Howler Brothers Capsule Collection. All media provided by SUPER73.

Limited-Edition Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2: Specs and Parts

According to SUPER73’s recent email to us, this new S2 offering has been tricked out “Baja style.” It’s not often that an electric motorcycle is dubbed as ideal for both “urban commutes and off-road adventures,” but here she stands.

In fine form, SUPER73 has kept the S2’s heart intact, meaning that full throttle with all limiters off gets you around 28mph, a charge time of 6-7 hours, and a range of anywhere from 45-70 miles, depending on the ride mode chosen (more details on SUPER73’s website).

If you think that ain’t enough yank for the bank, now might be a good time to remind you that this bike weighs a scant 84lbs – perfect for evening beach outings, though not ideal for highway maneuvering.

Adjust accordingly

Front suspension and a pair of fender guards join a host of welcome accessories; here is the list of parts that went into converting SUPER73’s S2 into a good-times cruiser:

Custom painted frame and battery casing

Beige gum wall tires

Custom brown leather Kanebilt seat

Attached rear rack

In-frame molle panel with custom Vedavoo bag

Custom fabricated fly rod tube holder

Moved By Bikes shortboard surf rack

*JUST IN: The Limited-Edition Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2 was available to purchase for a limbo-low MSRP of $3,800 MSRP (accessories extra), though as of March 5th, their website is showing as SOLD OUT and a note stating that the bikes will be shipped out in 2-4 weeks.*

The SUPER73 X Howler Brothers Capsule Collection. All media provided by SUPER73.

What clothes are in the Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Capsule Collection?

If you didn’t make it in time to snag the bike, the Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Capsule Collection also carries apparel that leans right into the look for which Howler Brothers is so well known.

Here are your options, courtesy of Howler Brothers’ website:

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Foam Dome Hat

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Unstructured Snapback Hat

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Cotton T-Shirt

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Lined Depot Jacket with custom chain stitch embroidery by Fort Lonesome

The SUPER73 X Howler Brothers Capsule Collection. All media provided by SUPER73.

You said something about accessories?

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the Limited-Edition Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2 (or if you just have a standard S2 at home in dire need of beach-ifying), here’s the list of accessories that come available on the Howler Brothers website:

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Patch

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Beach Towel

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Enamel Pin

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Sandia Fish Surfboard from Almond Surfboards

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Helmet

*NOTE: Custom items from this Capsule collection are also available on the Howler Brothers website – HowlerBros.com – starting at an MSRP of $7 USD*

The SUPER73 X Howler Brothers Capsule Collection. All media provided by SUPER73.

What do you think of the surfin’-and-turfin’ S2 that SUPER73 and Howler Brothers put out?