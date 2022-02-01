Electric Everything: Pre-Oders Soon to Open for Zaiser’s Two Clean Green Machines

When it comes to the emission-friendly side of the tracks, there’s no denying that motorcycle manufacturers around the world are vying for a spot in the sparky market.

From Harley-Davidson’s about-face HardWire Strategy involving the release of their electric platform and the LiveWire One (as well as the soon-to-be LiveWire Arrow) to Ducati’s decision to dip their handles into MotoE as the 2023 supplier, to the fashionably late (and eye-catching) promises from Damon Motors and SONDORS, it seems everywhere you turn there’s a new model from a familiar yours-truly looking to capitalize on a booming industry.

And while we don’t blame the bigs for their move toward an emission-free future, some bikes have had a bit of a bad rap when it comes to performance. After all, creating an electric motorcycle for the lineup is all well and good, but if you have to hand over half a mortgage to own it, stop every half-hour to recharge it, and sitting on it feels hotter than a day on the Daytona track…well…what’s the point?

To that effect, we’ve another brand to add to the proverbial pile – and they’re getting a bit of extra coverage for their clean commitment to keeping up with today’s fossil-fuel counterparts.

“Zaiser Motors was born when our two co-founders Chris & Anthony were looking to buy a new electric motorcycle and were deeply dissatisfied with what was available on the market,” the narrator of Zaiser’s webpage states simply.

“They both realized that they could build something more affordable, technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and safer than anything on the market today. These core values prompted us to reexamine how we currently build motorcycles, and what the Zaiser Motors team could bring to the table when building the all-electric motorcycle of the future.”

Zaiser’s first ‘motorcycle of the future’ – christened the ‘Zaiser Silhouette’ – was a heavy thing, boasting a 610lb weight. Nevertheless, that weight came with a 120mph top speed, punched out of a 16.5kWh battery capable of a very nice 300 miles of range.

Naturally, along with the expenses came a price tag of $25,000 – something more in line with Harley’s LiveWire One.

By contrast, Zaiser’s more recent release – a bike they’re calling the ‘Arrow’ – is in a completely different category. It’s lighter, leaner, and the specs reflect that; we’re told by AutoEvolution that “the Arrow weighs only 380 lb (172 kg) and it can reach a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph). Range-wise, it goes for up to 160 miles (257 km) on a charge.”

“The Arrow is way more decently priced, at just $8,500 [USD].”

Previous promises to the public included debuts of the Silhouette and Arrow for 2021/2022, though in a recent statement to Forbes the brand revealed that they’re likely looking at a 2022 launch (exact date TBA).

With over $100,000 acquired via crowdfunding, pre-orders will be open soon for Zaiser’s lineup. Be sure to stay tuned for updates, as we’ll be interested to see how the Arrow does against other electric competitors in the market. We’ll keep you posted so check back regularly, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Zaiser’s official website *