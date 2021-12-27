Damon Motors Sneaks More of HyperFighter Colossus

Think Transformer’s ‘Bumblebee’…Tattooed.

Damon Motors has given us a bit of a sneak peak of the elusive HyperFighter Colossus just in time for the end of Q4 – and despite the near-mythical qualities of these machines, I’m digging the decals.

Canadian-based Damon Motors has been growing an interesting reputation for stage-shy tendencies when it comes to their sunny yellow machines. Sure, the HyperSport and all-new HyperFighter variant are incredibly attractive, but they’ve yet to hit the masses on the grand scale of things.

Me? I’m Canadian, and like all Canadians, I’ll root for a local of the Motherland as priority, despite the dubious timing – so let’s just say that I’m both hopeful and intrigued at the continual teases we’ve been given by Damon Motors up until now.

They’re being a shameless flirt, and they’re not even sorry about it.

To that effect, we’ve received a press release in the mail over the weekend stating that Damon will be showing the full bike January 5th. It also shows the head and side profile of the HyperFighter Colossus in a new light.

Take a gander for yourself:

Add that helmet from Celty in the hit show ‘Durarara’, and you’ve got a whole vibe made.

The HyperFighter Colossus is purportedly capable of a colossus (you’ll pardon the pun) 200hp, with 200Nm of yank and neat 146km in range. It’s also apparently been gifted with a top speed of 170mph and the ability to hit 0-60 in 3 seconds (that’s around the same 0-60 figures we saw in the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R when it was pitted in a drag race against a Lambo Super Trofeo).

Maybe I’m too hopeful for those specs, maybe I’m naive and a sucker for the aesthetics, maybe it’s Maybelline.

Regardless, each month brings more from the company – and with so much invested in these machines, I’m practically to the point of ‘compulsive gambler’ when it comes to the next press release…

And the next…and the next…

Suffice it to say, we will be more than a little excited to see the final product if/when it hits dealerships.

