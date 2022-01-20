Electric Everything: Global Low-Voltage-Charger Industry Anticipated to Reach $1.22 Billion by 2025

Here at wBW, we cater to all kinds of craft; whether it be the latest lovingly tinkered – and turbo’ed – CBR1000F from your father’s shop, Ducati’s most popular face of 2021, or that new electric machine that is taking forever to debut to the community proper, we don’t discriminate. Life is too short, too fraught with worry and care-laden bothers to be spent off of a bike for any longer than a day or two.

A bike, is a bike, is a bike. Period.

To that effect, we’ve had word that the electric industry for low-voltage chargers is (surprise, surprise) expanding – and the fun part is that we also have a few more details from Yahoo! Finance on what that looks like for our industry in the breakdown.

The report states that we’re likely to see a value of US$1.22 billion in 2025, “rising at a CAGR of 3.09%, for the time period of 2021-2025.”

The drive in growth is due partially to “a rising number of ride-hailing fleet vehicles”(or EVs), as well as accelerated urbanization, a decline in price of lithium-ion batteries and a (residual) rising demand for EV supply equipment.

Weaknesses in the infrastructure that this particular crystal ball predicts?

“The market growth would be challenged by a lack of standardization in charging infrastructure and the challenge of charging station financing and ownership,” admits the report.

“A few notable trends may include rising CO2 emission from the transportation sector, growing trend of recreational vehicles (RV) and reducing cost of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.”

While KTM’s CEO, Stephan Pierer, might believe that first notable trend after his statement to TopSpeed a few days ago, the truth is that electric travel has something other alternative fuel sources don’t; it is supported by government incentives and regulation laws which in turn drive up the appeal of EVs and support the expansion of production plants to make more EVs.

It’s a new Circle of Life, explained in watts – with especial demand for low-voltage charging machines that can be conveniently catered to anywhere, anytime – bikes like the anticipated SONDORS MetaCycle, Zero Motorcycles’ fleet and the quirky and highly loveable CAKE lineup.

What do you think? Comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.