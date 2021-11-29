SONDORS CEO Reveals Exact Dates for $6,500 MetaCycle at LA Auto Show

With the conclusion of the L.A. Auto Show this past Sunday, SONDORS has released the exact times that we can expect the MetaCycle to ship…along with a few other updates.

SONDORS’s MetaCycle made a huge splash when it became available to the masses; after all, a $5,000 electric machine capable of an 80 mph (130 km/h) top speed and a range of up to 80 miles (130 km)…for that price, it just can’t be had…yet, anyways.

The rush of pre-orders came thick and fast, leaving many twiddling their thumbs in long-winded anticipation of their newfound EV machine as shipments were delayed ‘more than once’.

This past weekend, company founder and CEO Storm Sondors let loose to a spectator via the above Youtube video that pilot production was to start February 17 of 2023, with “the first 2,000 units…completed by April 6,” articulates Electrek.

“The first units will be shipped by end of February, so that’s after Chinese New Year, so they’re gonna be here (in the US) by late March,” says Sondors.

“I tend to tell my team not to share too many details because – remember – the way we run SONDORS, we cater to early adopters first.”

“I have a real passion for product and performance….if there’s ever delays, it’s not because we have a hot moment…it’s because I woke up in the middle of the night and I decided that …”I want to change that”.

Changes made to the MetaCycle include DOT-approved taillights, as well as a thicker, plush seat and a set of footpegs that come a wee bit further out from the body of the machine.

“The first units off the line will already be shipping out of Asia by the end of February, and shipments will continue to flow on a regular basis as the 2,000 motorcycles are produced over the nearly two-month period,” continues Electrek.

On top of the delays, the initial bang-for-buck price that was $5,000 USD has now purportedly risen by a further 30%, with Sondors explaining the second round of orders priced at $6,500 USD being due to the company’s policy of “early adopters first” – a policy that caters to those who invest earliest in the company’s project.

If you were an early bird, you got the worm.

Be sure to check out the MetaCycle in our first coverage of the machine, as well as other news coming down from this year’s EICMA – and as ever, stay safe on the twisties.