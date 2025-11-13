EICMA 2025: Harley Joins MotoGP, BSA’s Thunderbolt and More

As a reminder, we’re taking last week (and this one) to cover the scads of cool bikes, new tech and partnerships that were at EICMA 2025 this year. Since we covered new stuff from BMW, MV AGusta, Norton, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and CFMoto last week, we’ll be turning to the following stuff for today:

Ducati wouldn’t have joined the fun if they couldn’t release some new machines of their own; in this case, the MotoGP championship festivities come with a new Hypermotard V2/SP, as well as views of their New Panigale V4R. Harley-Davidson has officially joined MotoGP! EICMA showed off a racing prototype for the world’s very first bagger racing cup dedicated exclusively to high-performance racing baggers! Honda ’s industry-first V3R 900 E-Compressor has debuted. This is a beautiful bike, and one that is set to revolutionize the brand’s entire lineup. Included in the new stuff is the big-bore, no-nonesense CB1000GT, complete with Honda’s 2017 Fireblade engine, 150hp, 102nm of torque, Showa electronic suspension, 229kg weight rating and 21L tank. Yamaha couldn’t be left out, so they brought their tech-uprated 2026 R7 and more 70th anniversary liveries to show off (and man, are they pretty) BSA is back and featuring a new bike they’re calling the Thunderbolt – a name used for the last bike made under the brand name in the 1970s, and the ideal choice for this new ADV model. From Aprilia , we have the appearance of a new RSV4 and more. Royal Enfield has contributed to their ICE heritage and their electrified future at EICMA; this year, we’re seeing a bevy of bikes, from new special editions like the Classic 650, the blacked-out matte Himalayan and Classic 650 125th Anniversary Special Edition, to a custom Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop and a new electric Flying Flea Scrambler (FF.S6). Indian Motorcycles may not have revealed a new type of motorcycle at EICMA, but the girder fork design concept that they debuted was nothing short of badass.

Let’s start with Ducati’s offerings, coming fresh off their Ducati World Première 2026, and take ‘er to BSA today:

Ducati’s EICMA 2025: Hypermotard Goes V2

Panigale V4R Evolves with More Techy Surprises

A view of the Panigale V4R. Media sourced from Ducati.

This year, Ducati arrived at EICMA 2025 with a full slate of updates; at the very front was a complete overhaul of the hooligan favorite, Bologna’s new Hypermotard V2/SP, alongside Ducati’s supersport flagship, the Panigale V4R.

Both of these bikes represent a suite of new stuff. The Hypermotard has shed a massive 29-pound drop from its predecessor and now sports a 890cc V2 heart capable of 120 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 69 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm. This engine uses valve springs instead of Ducati’s traditional Desmo system, making maintenance easier, while the uprated Hypermotard V2 SP sports a nifty componentry package that includes an Öhlins suspension and Brembo M50 calipers.

Meanwhile, Ducati’s grid-happy side of the EICMA show floor held the 2026 Panigale V4R that’s officially ready and raring to go for the updated homologation figures accompanying this coming season’s World Superbike series. MotoGP-derived Corner Sidepods now help provide the new Panigale V4 with enhanced downforce in corners (a first for a production motorcycle), and the US trim now shows off a spike in power to 208.4 hp; this weight reduction is due in part ot the brand’s choice of lighter pistons, a redesigned intake, and a focus on broad, usable torque throughout the Panigale’s curve. (yay!)

A fully mechanical Öhlins suspension system joins a racing-derived gearbox complete with a special lock system, while the bike’s frame now sports a stunning 40% reduction in lateral stiffness.

For a detailed look at the new Hypermotard V2/SP, the Panigale V4R, check out Ducati’s press release center on the official Ducati website.

Harley-Davidson’s EICMA 2025: Harley Joins MotoGP with New Bagger World Cup

Global Racing Series to Kick Off Alongside MotoGP 2026

A view of the racing bike that will be used for the World Bagger Cup. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson has officially joined MotoGP!



In news accompanying the brand’s attendance at EICMA 2025, Harley-Davidson has unveiled the format and calendar for its very first season of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup. This is a season that’s set to kick off in 2026, and will span six rounds with two races per round, making for 12 races in total.

The new World Bagger Cup will be running alongside MotoGP weekends at the typical circuits of our good globe, including the Grand Prix of The Americas (U.S.), Italy (Mugello), the Netherlands (Assen), the United Kingdom (Silverstone), Aragon (Spain), and a concluding Championship Round scheduled for the Red Bull Ring (Austria).

Here are the first three teams securing their spots on the grid:

Saddlemen Racing (U.S.) – Having claimed the 2024 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship, these guys have KOTB experience and will bring a brilliant amount of talent to the new World Bagger Cup.

Joe Rascal Racing (Australia) – This team is proof that Australia needs more racing exposure! Expect the Joe Rascal Racing team to put their foundations in high-end motorcycle retail and racing operations to good use at the World Bagger Cup.

Cecchini Racing (Italy) – More than 30 years of paddock experience means that this team is more than ready for the World Bagger Cup.

Kolja Rebstock, senior vice president for international markets, adds to all the enthusiasm with the following quote sourced from Motorcycle Powersports News:

“Since the initial announcement of the series, we’ve seen tremendous interest from well-established and respected organizations. We’ve designed the series to feature between six and eight teams for a total of 12 to 16 riders, and with these first three agreements, we’ve already filled almost half the grid. It’s a strong signal that confirms the momentum and excitement surrounding this project. We’re moving quickly to bring this championship to life and can’t wait to hit the track in 2026. It’s going to be loud, competitive, and unlike anything fans have ever seen before.” – Kolja Rebstock, senior vice president for international markets ( Motorcycle Powersports News )

As for the bikes being raced, we’re told that these machines are race-modified on the Grand American Touring platform. Weight ratings will float around the 617-pound mark, and be capable of over 200 horsepower, exceeding 186 mph on the track. For EICMA, all of this grid-ready goodness was premiered on a purpose-built Road Glide prototype.

For a detailed look at the full calendar and the teams joining the Bagger World Cup grid, check out Harley-Davidson’s website coverage on the topic.

Honda’s EICMA 2025: Meet the World-First V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype

Electrification Meets Big-Bore Touring

Honda used the global stage of EICMA 2025 to simultaneously showcase two wildly different visions for its future: A sportbike with an electric e-compressor (functioning as an electric supercharger), and a highly capable, no-nonsense touring machine.

Leading the charge is an industry-first V3R 900 E-Compressor prototype; this bike houses a 900cc, 75-degree V3 engine that features a world-first electronically-controlled compressor capable of extremely fast-response torque and performance levels (roughly comparable to that of a larger 1200cc engine), all while skirting the side of environmental friendliness. Thanks to the compressor, we can also look forward to more bang for buck when it comes to our gas tank, making for a bike floating around the 200hp mark and a gas tank that gets us farther than typical, in spite of the near-instant available torque throughout the rev range.

Sweet.

On to Big Red’s second contribution to the 2025 EICMA floor: The new CB1000GT sport-tourer. As one might expect, this big-bore machine is engineered for long-distance comfort and high thrills; being built around the same engine inside the Fireblade (and CB1000 Hornet), we can be sure of a very confident 147.6 hp and 102Nm of torque available with the addition of this machine.

A 21L fuel tank, a curb weight rating at 505 pounds, and top-tier parts like Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa-EERA) suspension and 6-axis IMU-based Cornering ABS join a quickshifter. The addition of standard detachable panniers and heated grips makes the CB1000GT a true powerhouse, and we can’t wait to take the thing on the open road.

For a detailed look at Honda’s groundbreaking V3R E-Compressor and the new CB1000GT, be sure to check out Honda’s newsroom.

Yamaha’s EICMA 2025: Updated R7 Showcased Alongside 70th Anniversary Liveries

New Electronics and Classic Racing Looks for 2026

A view of the new 70th anniversary 2026 R7. Media sourced from Yamaha.

While other brands were busy breaking the bank in the pursuit of showcasing some seriously novel tech, Yamaha has contributed… a decent spread.

It ain’t beating Honda anytime soon, though, so we’ll keep it short and sweet.

November revealed a significantly updated 2026 YZF-R7 for Yammie’s riding community. This is the R7’s first major technical overhaul since the company first released the thing; in a nutshell, the R7 now has Yamaha has the sophisticated electronics package of their flagship R1. This means a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) now allows a new suite of safety aids never before seen on this particular middleweight twin, including but not limited to lean-sensitive Traction Control, Slide Control, Wheelie Control, and Cornering ABS.

A Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) now managed the R7’s usual 689cc CP2 parallel-twin heart, while a lighter frame with better rigidity ratings rolls on lighter SpinForged alloy wheels. An iconic white-and-red speed-block livery – inspired by the legendary 1999 YZF-R7 Superbike – completes the R7’s ensemble, commemorating 70 years of Yamaha Motor Company (as of 2026, that is).

Here’s a short-and-sweet features list from Yammie’s coverage on all the new stuff in their new 2026 YZF-R7:

New Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system

New Third-generation Yamaha Quick Shift System (QSS)

New Full-color five-inch TFT display

New Smartphone connectivity with Yamaha Y-Connect

New Garmin® navigation compatible with Garmin® StreetCross app

New six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit

New Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) featuring:

New Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

New Y-TRAC Rev App

New Rear ABS OFF feature

New aerodynamic styling

New MotoGP®-inspired triple clamp design

Revised high-tensile steel tubular frame

Revised asymmetrical swingarm

Updated rear shock linkage

New black anodized brake and clutch levers

New footpegs

New 10-spoke SpinForged aluminum wheels

New handlebar switchgear

New self-cancelling turn signals

New Cruise Control System

Revised ergonomics

The R7’s livery change is joined by the R125, R3, and R9 in similar schemes, completing the whole aesthetic with gold Yamaha tuning-fork emblems.

For a detailed look at the new YZF-R7 and the full range of 70th Anniversary models, be sure to check out Yamaha’s website.

BSA’s EICMA 2025: Meet the Thunderbolt ADV

New Adventure Model Revives a Classic Name from the 1970s

A view of the new Thunderbolt from BSA. Media sourced from BSA.

BSA is back in the game, and EICMA has been the chosen location to present a contender for the booming adventure segment!

Meet the Thunderbolt, a classic nameplate pulled from the last bike made under the original brand name in the 1970s, and the ideal title for BSA’s first modern ADV model. This new machine enters the competitive lightweight adventure market with a 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine and, according to reports, around 29 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. A six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch are also expected to join ADV perks like a substantial 15.5-litre fuel tank, high ground clearance, wire-spoked wheels, and rider aids like traction control and three selectable ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road).

To add to this whole ensemble, suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, the latter being certainly welcome. 🙂.

We’re told the Thunderbolt will rival popular models in the 300-450cc ADV class; only time will tell, and we’re certainly excited to try this machine out!

For a detailed look at the new BSA Thunderbolt and its full specifications, be sure to check out the reports from EICMA 2025 on Overdrive:

*Media sourced from Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha and BSA*