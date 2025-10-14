2026 Honda Motorcycles: Complete Lineup

Honda’s 2026 lineup continues to set the standard across nearly every motorcycle category, from accessible entry-level machines to race-bred superbikes. The brand’s focus on reliability, advanced technology, and a diverse range of models ensures there’s a Honda for every type of rider, new commuter, and seasoned enthusiast alike.

This list includes all confirmed 2026 models, along with carryovers from 2025 that are expected to continue into the new model year.

Sportbikes

Honda’s sportbike lineup is built on a legacy of racing success that comes with the added perk of bringing MotoGP-inspired technology and performance from the grid to the street. Model Year 2026, in particular, shows added electronics to the middleweight category, this accompanies Honda’s usual spectrum of options, from friendly, beginner-focused machines to aggressive, track-ready superbikes, all continuing the brand’s reputation for precision engineering and a balanced approach to power and handling.

The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is Honda’s flagship, track-focused superbike. Built to harness the ultimate performance derived from Honda’s MotoGP program, the Fireblade SP features race-derived engine architecture, premium electronic suspension, and world-class braking to deliver the highest level of control and speed possible in a street-legal machine.

Engine: 999cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: Öhlins NPX Smart EC 3.0 semi-active electronic suspension, Brembo Stylema R front calipers, Akrapovič Titanium Muffler, RC213V-S derived swingarm, Aerodynamic Winglets, 6-Axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Seat Height: 32.7 inches

Curb Weight: 445 pounds

MSRP: $28,999

Honda’s liter-class supersport continues with refined electronics and sharp aerodynamics. Updated for 2026, the CBR1000RR remains the go-to for riders who want a superbike capable of dominating both the street and the track.

Engine: 999cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: Ride-by-wire, a more advanced suite of riding modes, advanced electronics, Showa® BPF / Unit Pro-Link® HMAS™ single shock package, MotoGP-inspired winglets, and a full-color TFT display.

Seat Height: 32.8 inches

Curb Weight: 432 pounds

MSRP: $17,299/$16,999 (ABS/NON-ABS)

This MotoGP-inspired middleweight supersport is a favorite with track junkies, given the 600R’s versatility as a track and as a street bike. Available in both ABS and non-ABS trims, the CBR600R’s rev-happy engine and razor-sharp handling make this model a standout for street and track riders looking to have it all.

*NOTE: While the U.S. has not experienced updates for this year’s CBR600RR, European and Japanese markets are currently celebrating new features like MotoGP-inspired bodywork with aero winglets and a 6-axis IMU for lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. *

Engine: 599cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: BPF and Unit Pro-Link® HMAS™ single shock suspension package, throttle-by-wire, riding modes, optional quickshifter, advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) aids, and a full-color TFT display.

Seat Height: 32.4 inches

Curb Weight: 419 pounds

MSRP: $12,499/$11,499 (ABS/NON-ABS)

Middleweight four-cylinder sportbike with Honda’s new auto-clutch system. Perfect for riders who want four-cylinder character with the convenience of clutchless takeoffs and shifts.

Engine: 649cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed with Honda E-Clutch and quickshifter

Features: Showa suspension system, including a 41.0mm Showa BPF, Radial-mount front brakes, a quickshifter, and rider aids such as Honda Selectable Torque Control.

Seat Height: 31.9 inches

Curb Weight: 466 pounds

MSRP: $9,899

Honda’s CBR500R is an approachable twin with supersport styling – a sweet spot for newer riders moving up, with friendly power delivery and real-world comfort. The 471cc parallel-twin engine also adds to the appeal of making this bike a staple on local track days.

Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Sporty ergonomics, Showa® SFF-BP fork and Pro-Link® single shock, ride-by-wire, quickshifter, and a large TFT display.

Seat Height: 31.1 inches

Curb Weight: 421 pounds

MSRP: $7,399

The Honda CBR300R is an accessible, lightweight sportbike for new riders and daily commuters. Sharp looks, low running costs, and an easygoing single make it a perennial favorite, both for the street and the local track.

Engine: 286cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: Low seat height, ABS available, and full fairing.

Seat Height: 30.7 inches

Curb Weight: 354 pounds

MSRP: $5,099/$4,899 (ABS/NON-ABS)

Naked Bikes & Standards

Honda’s naked bike lineup combines accessible performance with a clean, functional aesthetic and a slightly neutral (some say more forgiving) ergonomics equation. These motorcycles are engineered for versatility, offering nimble handling that excels in urban environments while still providing enough power for longer rides. This year’s range spans from the usual lightweight singles to potent liter-class machines designed to conquer both the street and the track, if so inclined.

Like the Fireblade, Honda has given their CB1000 Hornet SP a 999cc inline-four engine, delivering on liter-bike power with a focus on premium suspension and braking components. For riders who want the top trim experience.

Engine: 999cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Showa SFF-BP & Pro-Link® Öhlins TTX36 remote-reservoir shock, radial-mount Brembo Stylema brakes, a Brembo radial front master cylinder, Honda RoadSync, and premium finishes.

Seat Height: 31.9 inches

Curb Weight: 465 pounds

MSRP: $10,999

Honda’s CB750 Hornet has quickly become a cult favorite amongst modern middleweight streetfighter fans. A punchy twin-cylinder engine and upright ergonomics make this Hornet a great do-it-all naked bike, prized for its lightweight handling and rider comfort.

Engine: 755cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Streetfighter ergonomics, Showa SFF-BPF, four selectable riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain, User), dual-channel ABS, and Honda RoadSync.

Seat Height: 31.3 inches

Curb Weight: 422 pounds

MSRP: $7,999

Honda has perfected the art of the neo-sports café racer, and the CB650R E-Clutch is a great example. Four-cylinder character meets clutchless shifts in this model, and as always, riders can choose to turn the E-Clutch off and shift manually.

Engine: 649cc inline-four

Transmission: 6-speed with Honda E-Clutch

Features: Neo-sports café design, Showa® BPF & Single Shock Package, LED lighting, and a quickshifter.

Seat Height: 31.9 inches

Curb Weight: 456 pounds

MSRP: $9,399

Honda’s CB500F is listed on their website as the ultimate “affordable streetfighter,” with perks including the accessible ergonomics, commuter-friendly power, and the comfy Showa suspension system.

Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Upright ergonomics, ABS, Showa® SFF-BPF & Pro-Link suspension package, a quickshifter, and LED headlight.

Seat Height: 31.1 inches

Curb Weight: 414 pounds

MSRP: $6,899

The Honda SCL500 is a versatile middleweight motorcycle that seamlessly blends classic scrambler styling with modern, approachable performance. Built on the proven platform of the Rebel 500, this naked scrambler features an upright riding position, long-travel suspension, and a signature high-mounted exhaust, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets, gravel roads, and casual weekend adventures.

Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Upright ergonomics, ABS, dual-shock suspension, a quickshifter, and LED lighting.

Seat Height: 31.1 inches

Curb Weight: 425 pounds

MSRP: $6,799

Lightweight naked with sporty handling and minimalist style. Ideal for urban riders who want nimble manners and modern looks without excess weight.

Engine: 286cc single

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Features: Neo-retro styling, lightweight chassis, Pro-Link® single shock, and full LED lighting.

Seat Height: 3.16 inches

Curb Weight: 316 pounds

MSRP: $5,149

Cruisers

Honda’s cruiser lineup is known for its classic styling with modern reliability and accessible performance. Low seat heights and comfortable ergonomics are a staple here, combining a smooth, torque-rich riding experience with potential for a wider demographic of riders.

There is really no better example of cruising style in Honda’s cruiser lineup than the Fury. This model continues to stand as the most radically styled production chopper in Honda’s lineup, offering aesthetics like a massive rake, stretched wheelbase, and “hardtail” look – a sweet combination when put with Honda’s proven reliability and low-maintenance features.

Engine: 1312cc V-twin four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed

Features: Shaft Final Drive (low maintenance), fuel injection, Chopper styling with high-mount steering head.

Seat Height: 26.7 inches

Curb Weight: 675 pounds

MSRP: $11,499

Updated for 2026, Honda’s iconic Rebel 1100 is a big-twin cruiser with a couple of noted variants in the form of the DCT and DCT SE. A low, 27.5-inch seat height and accessible ergonomics make long rides easy without compromising on performance, while the DCT and DCT SE feature dual-clutch transmission options and additional accessory options, respectively.

Engine: 1083cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed (manual / DCT)

Features: Cruise control, riding modes, and Honda RoadSync, DCT trim brings dual-clutch transmission on board, while the DCT SE trim model features a more premium aesthetic in the form of a headlight cowl, bar-end mirrors, a custom seat, and a shorter front fender.

Seat Height: 27.5 inches

Curb Weight: 487 pounds / 509 pounds / 509 pounds (Base / DCT / DCT SE Models)

MSRP: $9,599 / $10,299 / $11,099 (Base / DCT / DCT SE Models)

The touring-leaning Rebel 1000T is the factory-equipped bagger version of Honda’s Rebel 1100, engineered for extended touring capability without sacrificing the Rebel’s agile, sporty performance. This variant adds wind protection and lockable storage while retaining the Rebel’s approachable feel.

Engine: 1083cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed (manual / DCT)

Features: Standard Touring Package: Handlebar-mounted fairing and dual, color-matched 35-liter hard/weather-resistant saddlebags, Dual Showa® shocks, rider aids, DCT trim brings dual-clutch transmission on board.

Seat Height: 27.5 inches

Curb Weight: 520 pounds

MSRP: $10,799 / $11,499 (T / DCT models)

The Honda Shadow line features two distinct cruiser styles for the U.S. market: The Shadow Aero and the Shadow Phantom. Both trims are built around Honda’s 745cc V-twin platform with a low-maintenance shaft final drive, a confidence-inspiring low seat height, and user-friendly handling.

Engine: 745cc V-twin

Transmission: 5-speed (wide-ratio)

Features: The Standard model features Shaft Final Drive, Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), Dual Shocks with 5-way preload adjustability. Honda’s Shadow Aero embraces classic cruiser styling with full chrome accents and traditional fenders, while the Shadow Phantom sports a minimalist, blacked-out bobber aesthetic with modernized components like rear disc brakes.

Seat Height: 25.9 inches / 25.6 inches (Aero, Phantom)

Curb Weight: 560 pounds / 570 pounds (Aero Base / Aero ABS), 553 pounds (Phantom ABS)

MSRP: $7,949 / $8,249 (Aero / Aero ABS), $8,699 (Phantom ABS)

Honda’s Rebel 500 range features a popular middleweight cruiser with an accessible torque profile. This model includes a recently redesigned chassis, improved suspension, a more cushy saddle, and an enhanced electronics suite. An ABS variant joins a Special Edition with a blacked-out aesthetic.

Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Low seat height, quickshifter, redesigned instrument cluster, redesigned frame, and new handlebars. The SE edition adds a blacked-out colorway, a custom seat, and a front cowl.

Seat Height: 27.2 inches

Curb Weight: 408 pounds / 414 pounds / 419 pounds (Base / ABS / ABS SE)

MSRP: $6,499 / $67499 / $6,999 (NON-ABS / ABS / SE)

The Rebel 300 is Honda’s lightweight, entry-level cruiser, praised for its low curb weight, accessible 27.2-inch seat height, and easy manners. Perfect for new riders who want cruiser style in a manageable package, whether ABS or Non-ABS.

Engine: 286cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Low seat height, quickshifter, all-LED lighting package, updated handlebars, and redesigned seat, option for ABS variant

Seat Height: 27.2 inches

Curb Weight: 364 pounds / 370 pounds (Base / ABS)

MSRP: $4,849 / $5,149 (Base / ABS)

Adventure & Touring

Honda’s Adventure and Touring lineup provides purpose-built motorcycles for riders who prioritize comfort, long-distance capability, and versatility. From the legendary Africa Twin to the iconic Gold Wing, these bikes are equipped with a suite of features designed to make cross-country trips and off-road exploration as comfortable and effortless as possible.

A long-travel, rally-inspired ADV with manual or dual-clutch options. From fire roads to cross-country trips, it’s built to go the distance on and off-pavement. The 2025 Honda Africa Twin lineup is structured around two distinct body styles: The off-road-focused standard model and the touring-focused Adventure Sports ES model.

Engine: 1084cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed (manual / Automatic DCT)

Features: Standard model is off-road focus, with a fully-adjustable Showa® telescopic fork and 21-inch front wheel. The Adventure Sports ES shows off a larger gas tank, Showa® Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA™) suspension, a taller windscreen and cornering lights.

Seat Height: 34.3 inches / 33.5 inches (Base / Base Low Position), 33.7 inches / 32.9 inches (Adventure Sports ES / Adventure Sports ES Low Position)

Curb Weight: 510 pounds / 535 pounds (Base / Base DCT), 535 pounds / 559 pounds (Adventure Sports ES / Adventure Sports ES DCT)

MSRP: $14,799 / $15,599 (Base / Base DCT), $17,599 / $18,399 (Adventure Sports ES / Adventure Sports ES DCT)

The 2025 Honda NT1100 is Honda’s dedicated sport-touring model, blending a big-bore engine with advanced electronics from the Africa Twin. This bike’s ergonomic package is optimized for on-road comfort and high-speed stability. The NT1100 only comes with DCT, there is no Base model.

Engine: 755cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with DCT

Features: Showa® SFF-BP telescopic fork and Pro-Link® single Showa® shock package, adjustable windscreen, large TFT dash, updated styling with integrated indicators and a thick saddle.

Seat Height: 32.3 inches (optional 32.6-inch seat available)

Curb Weight: 547 pounds

MSRP: $11,899

The Transalp is Honda’s mid-level Adventure machine, positioned between the entry-level NX500 and the flagship Africa Twin. It utilizes the powerful and engaging 755cc parallel-twin engine shared with the CB750 Hornet, offering rally-inspired ergonomics and suspension travel suitable for both off-road exploration and on-road touring.

Engine: 755cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: Showa® SFF-CA inverted telescopic fork and Pro-Link® single Showa® shock package, Selectable ABS (with rear-off mode), throttle-by-wire with five riding modes, and Honda RoadSync.

Seat Height: 33.7 inches

Curb Weight: 463 pounds

MSRP: $9,999

Honda’s NC750X is designed as the ultimate commuter and all-rounder, blending the comfort of an adventure bike with the efficiency of a street model. The addition of a Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) adds versatility.

Engine: 745cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed (manual / DCT)

Features: Showa® telescopic fork with Pro-Link® single shock, throttle-by-wire, dual-disc front brakes, and a recently updated TFT display with Honda RoadSync.

Seat Height: 31.6 inches

Curb Weight: 478 pounds / 497 pounds (Base / DCT)

MSRP: $8,899 / $9,499 (Base / DCT)

The NX500 is Honda’s replacement for the CB500X, positioned as the brand’s accessible and lightweight Adventure model. It combines the company’s proven 471cc parallel-twin engine with revised adventure styling, making it a rugged and fuel-efficient option for mixed on- and off-road riding.

Engine: 471cc parallel-twin

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: Pro-Link® single shock rear suspension, passenger handholds, multi-spoke cast wheels, all-LED lighting

Seat Height: 32.8 inches

Curb Weight: 432 pounds

MSRP: $7,399

Honda’s Gold Wing is the benchmark luxury tourer, mating a smooth six-cylinder engine with iconic comfort and advanced technology. The lineup is divided into two primary configurations: This is the Base, a lighter “bagger” model without a top trunk.

Engine: 1833cc flat-six

Transmission: 6-speed manual with Electric Reverse / 7-speed Automatic DCT with Walking Mode

Features: This year marks the bike’s 50th anniversary by refining its legendary flat-six engine, other features include Throttle-by-Wire (TBW), Cruise Control, 7-inch TFT Display with Wireless Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™, Hill Start Assist, Heated Grips, Electric Windscreen, Combined ABS.

Seat Height: 29.3 inches

Curb Weight: 802 pounds / 804 pounds (Base / DCT)

MSRP: $25,200 / $26,200 (Base / DCT 50th Ann.)

Honda’s Gold Wing range continues with the Gold Wing Tour, a model fully loaded for long-distance, two-up travel. Both variants come with DCT and Airbags/DCT as optional choices.

Engine: 1833cc flat-six

Transmission: 6-speed manual with Electric Reverse / 7-speed Automatic DCT with Walking Mode and/or Airbag

Features: Base model perks plus an integrated 61-liter top trunk, electronic preload suspension, standard passenger backrest, and heated seats, as well as an impressive suite of electronic rider aids.

Seat Height: 29.3 inches

Curb Weight: 845 lbs / 847 lbs / 856 lbs (Base / DCT / Airbag DCT)

MSRP: $28,700 / $29,700 / $33,500 (Base / DCT / Airbag DCT 50th Ann.)

Dual-Sport

Honda’s dual-sport lineup delivers a perfect balance of off-road capability and on-road compliance. These models are built to handle a variety of terrains, from city streets to backcountry trails, making them a popular choice fogive me time to r riders who want a single bike that can do it all at an obscenely discounted insurance rate.

The XR650L is Honda’s legendary, big-bore dual-sport – a rugged, air-cooled single offering Dakar-inspired durability and long-travel suspension. The result tackles off-road trails while remaining fully street-legal.

Engine: 644cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed

Features: Long-travel Showa® cartridge fork with Pro-Link® Showa® single-shock, high ground clearance, electric starter.

Seat Height: 37 inches

Curb Weight: 346 pounds

MSRP: $6,999

Updated for 2026, the CRF450RL is a road-legal dual-sport based directly on the championship-winning CRF450R/X motocross platform, but tuned for versatility and carrying a range of components engineered for updated durability and compliance on the road. No changes for 2026.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed (wide-ratio)

Features: Showa® fork with Pro-Link® Showa® single shock suspension package, street-legal lighting, hand guards, electric starter, titanium fuel tank, and a lightweight chassis derived from the CRF450R.

Seat Height: 37.2 inches

Curb Weight: 289 pounds

MSRP: $10,999

Honda’s CRF300L is a balanced, lightweight dual-sport – a favorite “one-bike” solution for riders splitting time between dirt and daily use. The platform consists of the base model and two variants, each built around the same engine and wide-ratio six-speed transmission.

Engine: 286cc single

Transmission: 6-speed with quickshifter

Features: ABS available, long-travel suspension, and a digital instrument cluster. The Low Seat variant carries ABS as standard, and the Rally variant sports a special fairing and windscreen, as well as a larger tank and an asymmetrical headlight and cushier seat.

Seat Height: 34.7 inches / 32.7 inches / 35.2 inches (Base / Low Seat / Rally)

Curb Weight: 306 pounds / 311 pounds / 335 pounds (Base / Low Seat / Rally)

MSRP: $5,749 / $5,749 / $6,499 (Base / Low Seat / Rally)

Motocross

Honda’s motocross lineup is a direct reflection of its competitive spirit, featuring a range of race-winning machines refined over decades of championship success. The 2026 models incorporate the latest chassis and engine updates, delivering a potent combination of power, agility, and control for riders at every skill level.

Updated for 2026, the CRF450R is Honda’s flagship, race-winning motocross machine and a staple on MX podiums.. It returns for the new model year with an updated frame, better handling, and potent power delivery. The Works Edition variant carries race-ready componentry.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Aluminum twin-spar frame, inverted Showa® fork and Pro-Link® Showa® single shock suspension package, single exhaust system. The Works Edition (WE) variant sports hand-polished cylinder ports, a Yoshimura titanium muffler, a Gold RK chain, a special HRC throttle jockey gripper seat, D.I.D. DirtStar LT-X rims and Kashima titanium oxide-coated fork tubes.

Seat Height: 37.8 inches / 38 inches (Base / WE)

Curb Weight: 249 pounds

MSRP: $9,699 / $12,599 (Base / WE)

Updated for 2026, the CRF450RX is a closed-course, competition-focused off-road motorcycle – essentially a cross-country version of the 450R, tailored for distance and lightweight durability.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder four-stroke (High-compression)

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Showa® inverted fork and Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, a larger fuel tank, Unicam engine, electric start, and off-road ECU mapping.

Seat Height: 37.7 inches

Curb Weight: 256 pounds

MSRP: $9,999

Updated for 2026, Honda’s CRF450X is a dedicated, closed-course, off-road/enduro race bike. A desert/woods favorite known for durability and friendly manners, the CRF450X is distinguished from the street-legal CRF450RL by its higher-performance engine tune. This year sports new graphics.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (wide-ratio)

Features: Inverted Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, electric starter, new graphics, California Green Sticker-compliant.

Seat Height: 37.9 inches

Curb Weight: 275 pounds

MSRP: $9,999

Updated for 2026, the cross-country version of the 450R is tailored for distance and durability when the course gets long and rough. Out of all of Honda’s CRF450 variants, the RL sports a wide-ratio 6-speed transmission, full street-legal equipment, a catalytic converter, and the heaviest curb weight. No new features for this year.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 6-speed (wide-ratio)

Features: Inverted Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, larger fuel tank, 18-in rear wheel, and off-road ECU mapping.

Seat Height: 37.2 inches

Curb Weight: 289 pounds

MSRP: $10,099

Updated for 2026, the CRF450R-S is Honda’s budget-friendly version of Honda’s CRF450R, built on the old chassis and sporting a cable clutch. No new changes for 2026.

Engine: 449cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Inverted Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, fuel injection, electric start, in-mold graphics, cable-actuated clutch (vs. hydraulic clutch on newer R/RWE).

Seat Height: 37.8 inches

Curb Weight: 247 pounds

MSRP: $8,899

Updated for 2026, Honda’s CRF250R is a quarter-liter MX with chassis and mapping refinements. Balanced power and agility keep it competitive from local tracks to pro circuits. No mechanical changes for 2026.

Engine: 249cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Inverted Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, Electric Start, HRC Launch Control, Engine Mode Select Button (3 modes), titanium fuel tank, hydraulic clutch.

Seat Height: 37.6 in

Curb Weight: 234 pounds

MSRP: $8,399

Updated for 2026, the Works Edition sports premium components, multiple factory-style upgrades like a full titanium exhaust to deliver sharper response and a race-ready feel. No changes for 2026.

Engine: 249cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, Full Yoshimura Titanium Exhaust, Hand-polished cylinder head ports, Hydraulic Clutch, Kashima-coated Showa fork tubes, Gripper Seat Cover, Gold RK Chain, HRC Launch Control, Engine Mode Select Button.

Seat Height: 37.9 inches

Curb Weight: 236 pounds

MSRP: $10,699

Updated for 2026, Honda’s CRF250RX is a closed-course competition machine, perfect for off-road racing/enduro series like GNCC and WORCS. It is built on the updated CRF250R and features mods like a larger fuel tank, off-road specific gearing and suspension settings, and an 18-inch rear wheel. No changes for 2026.

Engine: 249cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package with anduro-specific tuning, 2.1-gallon fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, Electric Start, Engine Mode Select Button (3 modes), HRC Launch Control, Hydraulic Clutch, Factory handguards, and side stand.

Seat Height: 37.7 inches

Curb Weight: 242 pounds

MSRP: $8,699

Updated for 2026, the 2026 Honda CRF150R is Honda’s high-performance youth motocross platform, with an Expert variation providing accessibility to larger riders via larger wheels, a longer swingarm and a taller seat height. Unlike most mini-racers, which are two-strokes, the CRF150R utilizes a liquid-cooled Unicam four-stroke engine. No changes for 2026.

Engine: 149cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed (close-ratio)

Features: Inverted Showa® fork + Pro-Link® single shock suspension package (race-tuned), Keihin 32mm flat-slide carburetor w/ accelerator pump, front and rear disc brakes, different wheel sizes for varying rider heights (19/16 inches for R, 19/16 inches for Expert).

Seat Height: 32.8 in / 34.1 in (CRF150R / Expert)

Curb Weight: 185 pounds / 187 pounds (CRF150R / Expert)

MSRP: $5,499 / $5,699 (CRF150R / Expert)

Trail Bikes

Designed for family fun and recreational riding, Honda’s trail bike lineup offers a range of sizes and configurations for riders of all ages and skill levels. These bikes are known for their user-friendly features, rugged construction, and low maintenance, making them an ideal way to get introduced to off-road riding.

Updated for 2026, the CRF50F is Honda’s smallest trail bike – a classic first bike for new riders thanks to its low seat height, size, and overall mechanical simplicity. This year offers Honda’s red livery and new graphics.

Engine: 49cc single-cylinder (air-cooled)

Transmission: 3-speed (with automatic clutch)

Features: Automatic clutch, adjustable throttle limiter, keyed ignition for parental control, low seat height, and chain guard.

Seat Height: 21.6 in

Seat Height: 21.6 inches

Curb Weight: 111 pounds

MSRP: $1,899

Honda’s CRF110F is the entry-to-mid-level model in Honda’s youth trail lineup – a kid-friendly, tough trail bike, serving as the industry’s best-selling dirt bike. It is the perfect next step for a rider graduating from the CRF50F, adding modern features like electric start and electronic fuel injection (EFI) to the simple, dependable air-cooled engine and automatic clutch system.

Engine: 109cc single-cylinder (air-cooled)

Transmission: 4-speed (with automatic clutch)

Features: Electric Starter with kickstart backup, Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), an adjustable throttle limiter, keyed ignition, a low seat height, and CRF MX-inspired styling.

Seat Height: 25.9 inches

Curb Weight: 169 pounds

MSRP: $2,799

Updated for 2026, the 2026 Honda CRF125F is the approachable, flagship mid-sized machine in Honda’s recreational trail lineup, offering a traditional manual clutch and four-speed transmission for riders ready to master full-size bike controls. The Big Wheel (FB) variant is available to accommodate taller and growing riders. Changes for 2026 include a longer front fender.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder four-stroke

Transmission: 4-speed

Features: Suspension with Pro-Link® single shock suspension package, Fuel injection (EFI), electric start, and front disc brake. The Big Wheel variant sports a 19-inch front / 16-inch rear, Increased suspension travel and a higher ground clearance.

Seat Height: 29.1 inches / 30.9 inches (CRF125F Standard / Big Wheel)

Curb Weight: 194 pounds / 199 pounds (CRF125F Standard / Big Wheel)

MSRP: $3,599 / $3,999 (CRF125F Standard / Big Wheel)

The CRF300F is Honda’s all-new flagship model of tha brand’s recreational off-road (CRF-F) trail lineup, replacing the long-running CRF250F. This bike is for riders who want trail fun without the intensity or maintenance of a race bike, and is engineered to be the most capable and user-friendly trail bike in the family. 2026 features a larger engine, a six-speed transmission, and multiple chassis and reliability upgrades to deliver a wider, torquier powerband.

Engine: 294cc single-cylinder (air-cooled)

Transmission: 6-speed

Features: Increased displacement (up from 250cc), six-speed transmission, new oil cooler, aluminum rear suspension link; electric start, Fuel Injection (PGM-FI); a full-size wheel set (21-inch front / 18-inch rear), and an approachable seat height of 35.0 inches.

Seat Height: 35 inches

Curb Weight: 273 pounds

MSRP: $4,999

Minibikes

Honda’s minibike lineup is built on a legacy of fun and accessibility, offering compact, lightweight models that are perfect for urban commuting and casual riding. These bikes are known for their unique style, ease of use, and massive aftermarket support, making them a popular choice for riders of all ages.

Updated for 2026, Honda’s Grom has long been the ultimate expression of fun and compact urban motorcycling. A low seat height, approachable power, and easily customizable bodywork make this bike an easy favorite, with an ABS version and an up-specced variant that sports a special paint scheme and under-cowl. Changes for 2026 include an upgrade to a five-speed transmission and more customizable styling updates.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed

Features: Fuel Injection (PGM-FI); Inverted front fork; All-LED lighting; Digital instrumentation with gear position indicator; Plug-and-play bodywork. ABS comes with the Grom ABS. The Grom SP comes with a unique matte black metallic paint and graphics; exclusive under cowl

Seat Height: 30 inches

Curb Weight: 224 pounds / 227 pounds / 224 pounds (Grom / Grom ABS / Grom SP)

MSRP: $3,599 / $3,799 / $3,699 (Grom / Grom ABS / Grom SP)

The Honda Monkey ABS is a beloved MiniMOTO model that blends iconic 1960s styling with modern convenience and engineering. This bike offers an unintimidating, upright ride experience thanks to its small stature and light weight, and comes standard with front-wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and a five-speed transmission.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed

Features: standard front-wheel ABS, fuel injection (PGM-FI), inverted front fork, twin rear shocks, high-rise handlebar, classic rounded LED headlight/taillight, multi-function LCD display.

Seat Height: 30.5 inches

Curb Weight: 231 pounds

MSRP: $4,349

Updated for 2026, Honda’s Dax has long been a heritage-styled bike with daily-ride usability; August of this year saw a limited edition 2026 Honda Dax 125 released, featuring an exclusive jet black color with a luxurious 3D soft chrome gold-plated emblem on the bike’s iconic T-bone frame. Apart from this color scheme, no changes are apparent for the 2026 model.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 4-speed (semi-automatic)

Features: T-bone frame housing the fuel tank, upswept chrome exhaust, standard front-wheel ABS, inverted front fork + twin rear shocks suspension package, LED lighting, long two-up seat.

Seat Height: 30.6 inches

Curb Weight: 236 pounds

MSRP: $4,199

The Honda Navi is the most affordable and accessible model in Honda’s MiniMOTO lineup – a highly popular, unintimidating machine that combines the look of a compact motorcycle with the simplicity of a scooter with elements like an automatic transmission (CVT) and an integrated storage compartment.

Engine: 109cc single-cylinder (air-cooled)

Transmission: V-Matic automatic CVT (twist-n-go)

Features: Automatic transmission (no clutch/shifter), integrated lockable storage area with 15-liter capacity, electric start with kickstart backup, telescopic front fork, and low seat height.

Seat Height: 30 inches

Curb Weight: 234 pounds

MSRP: $1,999

The 2026 Honda Super Cub C125 is the modernized version of the world’s best-selling motor vehicle, maintaining its iconic low-step-through chassis and user-friendly design. It includes a fuel-injected engine, LED lighting, and keyless operation, positioning it as a stylish, fuel-efficient urban commuter.An iconic step-over classic with modern reliability.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 4-speed

Features: Heel-toe shifter, heritage styling, and front disc brake with ABS.

Seat Height: 30.7 inches

Curb Weight: 238 pounds

MSRP: $3,899

Updated for 2026, the Honda Trail125 (CT125) is the rugged, mini-adventure bike of the MiniMOTO lineup, paying homage to the legendary CT series (Trail 90/110) of the past. Built on a sturdy steel backbone frame, the Trail125 is geared for utility and light off-road exploration, featuring a semi-automatic transmission and functional components like a large rear cargo rack and centerstand. Changes for 2026 include two new color options: Glowing Red and Pearl Smoky Gray.

Engine: 124cc single-cylinder

Transmission: 4-speed semi-automatic

Features: Front-wheel ABS, large rear cargo rack, centerstand, electric start with kickstart backup, hydraulic front disc brake, LED lighting, steel backbone chassis, upswept intake/exhaust for ground clearance.

Seat Height: 31.5 inches

Curb Weight: 256 pounds

MSRP: $4,099

Scooters

Honda’s scooter lineup is built for urban practicality, providing efficient, easy-to-ride solutions for daily commuting. These models are defined by their user-friendly CVT transmissions, under-seat storage, and a focus on maneuverability and reliability, making them a top choice for navigating city streets.

The Honda Metropolitan is a stylish, entry-level urban scooter, designed for ultimate fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and easy operation in congested city environments. Light, efficient, and easy to park, it is built for downtown duty. Changes for 2026 include new color options available in Denim Blue Metallic and Red.

Engine: 49.4cc single-cylinder

Transmission: Automatic V-Matic belt drive

Features: Step-through frame, storage hook, and combined braking system (CBS).

Seat Height: 28.3 inches

Curb Weight: 179 pounds

MSRP: $2,649

The 2026 Honda Ruckus is a raw, rugged, and highly customizable urban scooter, known globally for its minimalist, exposed tubular frame styling and cult following. This model is designed for simple, reliable city transportation, eliminating the need for clutch operation with automatic transmission. A low center of gravity allows for nimble maneuvering.

Engine: 49cc single-cylinder (air-cooled)

Transmission: Automatic V-Matic belt drive

Features: Exposed tubular steel frame, dual exposed round headlights, electric and kick starter, automatic transmission (no shifting), fat tires, and weather-resistant underseat storage area.

Seat Height: 28.9 inches

Curb Weight: 194 pounds

MSRP: $2,899

The PCX is Honda’s premium city scooter, defined by its sleek, modern styling, liquid-cooled engine efficiency, and elevated comfort features. This smart urban commuter offers quick “twist-and-go” operation via an automatic transmission, generous underseat storage, and standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to the front wheel.

Engine: 157cc single-cylinder

Transmission: Automatic V-Matic belt drive

Features: Standard Front-Wheel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC); 30-liter underseat storage, full LED Lighting, electric start, twin rear shocks, keyless ignition.

Seat Height: 30.1 inches

Curb Weight: 291 pounds

MSRP: $4,249

The Honda ADV160 is a premium “City Adventure” scooter that merges the practicality of an urban commuter with the aggressive styling and light off-road capability of an adventure bike. It features robust suspension, a powerful 157cc power platform and a suite of convenience features for riders who want storage and unique styling.