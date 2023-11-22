BSA’s Gold Star Now Comes in “Shadow Black”

Those of you who have been keeping tabs on BSA know that the company’s now in good hands; just a handful of years ago, Mahindra acquired a 60% stake in BSA for a cool £3.4 million ($5.4 million USD).

As of 2021, Mahindra’s promise was that BSA would remain unaltered – and today, that statement has evolved into pretties like BSA’s Gold Star.

A view of BSA’s Gold star, now touting a new colorway called “Black Shadow.” Media provided by BSA.

Coverage from RideApart cites that this beginner-friendly classic motorbike now touts a new color scheme for the new year, with “Shadow Black” sporting a glossy black tank (split by a grey middle stripe), fenders, and side panel situ.

Based on what we can see of the thing, BSA’s chosen a matte black for most of the other bits; that means a very nice, sotto voce vibe for the pipe and liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Both of the above pop against the brushed aluminum vibes of the engine’s casing, fender joints, and dual rear shocks.

Naturally, BSA’s royalty-red logo continues to adorn the fuel tank, and we continue to see similar specs for this beauty as last year; should you want one of these bikes for yourself, you’ll be getting 652cc of power, translating to roughly 45hp @ 6500rpm, with 55Nm of yank available @ 4000rpm.

Don’t like the Shadow Black?

No problem – the Gold Star is also available in the following livery schemes:

Insignia Red

Midnight Black

Dawn Silver

Highland Green

Silver Sheen

What do you think of the Gold Star’s new colorway?