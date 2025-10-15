Indian Motorcycles Becomes an Independent Company, KTM and Honda Reveal New Speed Demons

Man, I love this time of year.

On top of the dog days cooling down to entertain a nippy morning or three, we have the following residuals accompanying the continued ramp-up to EICMA:

Polaris has released its majority stake in Indian Motorcycles to Carolwood LP; Indian Motorcycles is now working independently as we barrel through the rest of Q4! KTM has given us its most technologically advanced production supersport yet: The 990 RC R. Honda’s generosity continues into the release of their ultra-anticipated CB 1000 F Hornet. Triumph is having a bit too much fun as of late, and the successful antics include a recent press release stating that the company is working to reveal 29 motorcycles over the next six months.

Let’s start with particulars surrounding Indian’s new owner and move on from there, yeah?

Industry Insider: Polaris Sells Indian Motorcycles

Carolwood LP to Acquire Majority Stake

Indian’s 2021 Scout next to a headshot of the new CEO, Mike Kennedy. Media sourced from Silwatech.

Thanks to recent movement on Polaris’s end of things, a big shift has hit the American V-twin landscape: Polaris Inc. has announced it will separate from Indian Motorcycle into a standalone company, selling its majority stake in Indian Motorcycles to Carolwood LP, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

Though the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, ending Polaris’s 14-year history with Indian Motorcycles, the company’s move away from Indian Motorcycles isn’t a clear cut-off; rather, we’re told by the press release that Polaris will maintain a small equity position. Indian Motorcycles will, on its end, operate independently under Carolwood LP.

Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen was recently quoted on sharing particulars of the deal set to benefit both parties:

“Polaris and Indian Motorcycle both stand to benefit from this deal, which will enable each business to move faster, deliver industry-leading innovation, and lean further into our respective market strengths. For Polaris, the sale will further strengthen our focus on the areas of our portfolio that offer the strongest growth potential and allow us to accelerate investments in key initiatives and create wins with customers and dealers. It also will unlock greater long-term value…” – Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris ( Polaris Inc .)

Naturally, Carolwood is more than a little excited to get this new era up and running, as noted by Carolwood’s Principal:

“Indian Motorcycle is an iconic brand built on American heritage, craftsmanship, and most importantly, a community of riders. We’re honored to help usher in its next chapter as an independent company and to support its continued growth as a symbol of performance and pride. At Carolwood, we target iconic brands that we can passionately impact. Indian Motorcycle allows us to do just that.” – Andrew Shanfeld, Principal, Carolwood LP ( Polaris Inc .)

One of the best parts about this transition, to us, is the information contained in a little paragraph halfway down the press release. Despite the intricacies of Indian Motorcycles changing ownership, we are told that around 900 of Indian’s employees – including engineers, designers, and manufacturing staff – will transition to the new Indian Motorcycle Company, minimizing employee fallout and prioritizing employee support during admittedly volatile times. We are also told that the manufacturing facilities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Minnesota will remain with Indian, along with the design center in Switzerland -all great news!

On to the other part of this press release that we love: Carolwood LP has revealed who they’ve chosen to be Indian Motorcycles’ new CEO…and the rider chosen to carry forward Indian’s legacy is none other than industry veteran Mike Kennedy!

For transparency, this dude has more than 30 years’ worth of proven track record, having been a CEO of CEO of RumbleOn, the nation’s largest powersports dealership group, as well as the CEO of Vance & Hines. Kennedy has even had a 26-year period with Harley-Davidson in various leadership roles!

In short, we feel there’s no better person suited for the role of Indian Motorcycles’ CEO – and Adam Rubin, Principal at Carolwood, agrees:

“Indian Motorcycle has defined American motorcycling for over a century, and Carolwood’s role is to ensure that legacy thrives for the next hundred years. Mike Kennedy brings over 30 years of experience leading iconic motorcycle and performance brands and will play a critical role in stewarding Indian Motorcycle’s growth…” – Adam Rubin, Principal at Carolwood ( Polaris Inc .)

Indian, a big mazel tov from the wBW family! We’re so excited to see what this next era means for your team, and we are excited to see how Carolwood will be able to encourage further growth and success. 🙂

For a detailed look at the strategic separation and the future of the Indian Motorcycle brand, check out the official press release from Polaris.

KTM Drops A New Grid Monster

Meet the 2026 KTM 990 RC R, KTM’s Highest-Tech Supersport Speed Demon

KTM is setting both squinters on the Supersport segment with a new offering that is set to cause more than a bit of damage on our local race tracks.

Meet the 2026 KTM 990 RC R, a brand-spanking-new platform from Team Orange that’s designed to provide new levels of performance, style, and fun for the company’s next generation of supersport riders. Wind-tunneled aerodynamics, sharp bodywork, and a powerful, EURO5+ ready LC8c engine is only the start of this thing’s features; advanced hardware includes powerful stoppage in the form of Brembo 4-piston caliper HyPure brakes and top-tier WP APEX suspension duties, all mounted to a purpose-built steel chassis for added stability and agility.

Beyond the hardware, the bike is packed with some pretty nice technology; KTM has been so kind as to bless this particular bike with a massive, 8.8-inch TFT dash; translated through dash perks like the 990 RC R’s four standard Ride Modes (RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and CUSTOM) and the advanced four standard ABS Modes (STREET, SPORT, SUPERMOTO+, and SUPERMOTO ABS). We are also told that optional modes and telemetry, such as lean angle and throttle opening rates, will be made available.

For those wondering: Yes, KTM’s work on the 2026 990 RC R comes directly from the wealth of data and information spiraling off of the company’s RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING MotoGP project.

This is confirmed by Riaan Neveling, KTM’s Global Marketing Manager, in the quote below:

“We kick ass when it comes to Naked bikes, Adventure bikes, and, of course, Offroad, among others, but [the 990 RC R] is the expression we’ve wanted to deliver for some time. [The 990 RC R is] our link to all the efforts to the RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING MotoGP project and our outlet for the sea of information and data that has come the way of our Mattighofen R&D experts.” – Riaan Neveling, MANAGER KTM GLOBAL MARKETING ( KTM )

Despite the bike’s race-ready pedigree, KTM kept in mind that a dual-purpose appeal would suit a wider demographic; as such, riders looking for something fun but accessible will find adjustable footrests to accommodate all users, as well as a six-point ergonomics contact patch for added comfort during longer rides (which is also supported by the hefty 16 L fuel tank).

Expect this brilliant piece of track attack to be available as of October 2025, with availability in two color schemes: Orange and Black. KTM is also launching a track-only 990 RC R as early as February of next year (2026), with the KTM 990 RC R Cup being presented in Europe later that spring for the ultimate, accessible entry point into the racing industry proper.

To see the special video series charting the KTM 990 RC R’s journey and for more details, check out KTM’s recent press release.

Honda Releases the CB 1000 F to Markets

A New Big-Bore Naked for the Streets

Big Red decided that Team Orange couldn’t get all of the limelight, so here we are, finally being introduced to Honda’s long-awaited big-bore naked.

The new CB1000F is a machine that Honda has purportedly engineered for ideal handling characteristics without loss in agility; this is highlighted in their advertisement of the CB1000F as their “Best Balanced Roadster,” and we are told that this particular Hornet does handle like a middleweight while delivering a considerate – and considerable – amount of yank.

Thanks to Honda’s efforts, the Hornet’s control is managed by a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that oversees all riding modes and the bike’s Throttle By Wire (TBW), providing three default modes and a user-customized option in the interest of multiple handling equations affecting engine power, engine brake, wheelie control, and HSTC settings.

Suspension is the responsibility of a sweet Showa SFF-BP USD front fork and Pro-Link rear shock with customizable settings, while braking is handled by four-piston radial-mount calipers gripping 310mm floating discs – all kept in check, of course, by Cornering ABS. A five-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync connectivity and operation through the Honda Smart Key joins retro-cool styling drawn directly from the CB750F and CB900F of the early 1980s – a wonderful choice of aesthetics, if you ask us, and one available in two color schemes: Wolf Silver Metallic or Graphite Black.

At the heart of the new 2026 CB1000F Hornet is Honda’s 1000cc inline-four heart, derived from the Fireblade but retuned for peak output to the low and mid-range. This means maximum power is now rated to 122 hp @ 9,000rpm and 103 Nm of torque @ 8,000rpm, joining the bike’s torquey feel and revised gearbox ratios to optimize low-speed acceleration and high-speed cruising.

For a detailed look at the new Honda CB1000F, including full technical specifications and available accessories, be sure to check out the press release on Honda Europe’s website.

Triumph is Releasing 29 Bikes In the Next Six Months

Unprecedented Launch Schedule Builds on Record Sales Year

Remember back in 2024 when Royal Enfield promised 26 bikes by 2026 – and they delivered? Well, we’re getting deja vu with Triumph, who has just announced something similar: 29 new and updated bikes over the next six months, seven of which have already been announced, with 22 incubating bikes to go.

We’re told the rather rigorous schedule will begin with a series of global reveal events, starting on October 21st with the ‘True Originals Never Settle’ campaign, followed by a ‘Made to Upstage’ announcement on October 28th. Since 2019, Triumph has landed the title of the UK’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, having grown 136% in sales to date; FY2025 , in particular, has been a crazy time for Triumph, with the manufacturer delivering over 141,683 motorcycles worldwide.

The above stunning number shows strong sales for the sub-500cc range (like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X) across Asia, and competitive off-road racing reactions and results with relevant bikes like the TF 250-X.

Obviously, Triumph’s CCO is more than a little happy about the company’s current state:

“The momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary. Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear: We are committed to delivering a range of motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards, for our customers around the world.” – Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles ( Triumph )

Riders across the pond will soon be able to customize and reserve their new bike as the models are revealed; service for these bikes will also be rolling out progressively as we move into the spring of 2026.

For more information on the 29 new and updated models coming from Triumph, check out Triumph’s press release on their website.