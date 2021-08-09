Motul: Thunderstorms Forecasted for Round 10 of MotoGP

French oil manufacturer Motul has secured all but two podiums in the previous season of MotoGP – and this season, they’re planning for straight wins.

Motul’s top teams Suzuki and Pramac Racing are set to spend rubber at Round 10 of the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.

The entire weekend is at risk for foul weather, with thunderstorms littering the forecasts and rain predicted in abundance – but the Red Bull Ring itself is loaded with goodies for the teams.

The 4.3km track features 10 medium to high speed corners – more than enough play space for riders to pull all the stops and show a bit of extra juice.

All this wouldn’t be possible without the support and partnership of Motul, who has, at this point, secured a podium finish in all but two races of the previous season with Team Suzuki and Pramac Racing.

The French oil manufacturer continues to tinker with their racing grade lubricants, ensuring teams Suzuki and Pramac Racing get the best of the best, so they can perform their best.

And what better way to test the quality of a racing product than to shove it into a muscle machine loaded with high-tech components and send it screaming around a track with a technical racing devil astride it for a few hours?

Here’s a list of the weekend’s to-do’s:

6 August 2021 (Friday)

0955 – 1040: Free Practice 1

1410 – 1455: Free Practice 2

7 August 2021 (Saturday)

0955 – 1040: Free Practice 3

1330 – 1400: Free Practice 4

1410 – 1425: Qualifying 1

1435 – 1450: Qualifying 2

8 August (Sunday)

0940 – 1000: Warm Up

1400: MotoGP Race Start

We look forward to the event – and look forward to seeing what Motul is able to bring to the partnership with Team Suzuki and Pramac Racing for the rest of the 2021 season!