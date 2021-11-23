EICMA 2021: Bimota Reveals Highly Anticipated KB4, KB4RC Featuring Kawasaki’s Inline-four Engine

They’re finally here, folks.

After nearly two years of hush-hush, Bimota’s new four-cylinder looker – the KB4 – has debuted on the floor of this year’s EICMA, accompanied closely by its naked equivalent, the KB4RC.

Featuring the same heart housed in Kawasaki’s Ninja 1000SX, the KB4 and KB4RC “borrow a page from the Harley-Davidson Project Nova prototypes” by having the radiator placed under the seat. Ductwork allows the bike to breathe while moving the air towards the fins of the bike.

The end result? A very clean-looking set of machines, laced in carbon fiber bodywork, with the angular KB4RC sporting the aesthetic of “an early ‘80’s superbike.”

Similar to the 2021 Aprilia RS660 and the Vincent Black Shadow, the KB4 and KB4RC use the engine as a stressed member of the chassis, allowing a stiffer frame and sharper handling without compromising on weight.

ADVRider also tells us that the KB4 and KB4RC also sport trellis-style front subframes – one bolted at the front for the forks, and one at the rear for the swingarm attachment, along with Brembo Stylema brakes and five-spoke alloy rims with Pirelli Supercorsa tires for prime grip.

For suspension, both beasties feature adjustable Ohlins NIX30 forks and TTX36 shocks – a step down from the suspension touted in Bimota’s Tesi H2, but fitting nonetheless.

Pricing is TBA, though you can expect a pretty penny for Bimota’s first two motorcycles.

Bimota’s website tells us that the KB4 tips the scales at 187kg (412lbs) – though whether that is for the KB4 or KB4RC is left to be seen.

