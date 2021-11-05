Brembo Brakes Acquires J Juan via €73 Million Cash Payout

Well, it’s official – as of yesterday, Brembo’s in full ownership of J Juan brakes systems – and this isn’t Brembo’s first rodeo for buying out companies in search of growth and knowledge in the moto industry.

A short week ago, we covered an article that states Brembo had gotten into a habit of buying startup companies in a bid to invest in the latest advancements in motorcycle braking technology, with one of their goals being to “open their first high-tech lab in Silicon Valley, CA to accelerate its ‘digitization strategy.”

They must be serious since the acquisition of J Juan Braking Systems didn’t come cheap.

Brembo’s press release states that they forked out a decent €73 million for the transaction, ‘paid using available cash,’ with the company’s purchasing being completed in the next 80 days, with the original transaction starting April 29th.

“With this transaction, Brembo forges ahead with its journey to become a trusted solution provider,” enthuses the press release.

“The acquisition of J.Juan enables the Group to complete its range of solutions for the motorbike braking system and to expand its brand family for the growing motorbike sector.”

J Juan, a Spanish company dedicated to creating braking systems for motorcycles worldwide, has long been considered the second-tier brake option, with Brembo being considered the best choice for the biker community.

We’re excited to see what Brembo does with the new knowledge they have acquired and what that means for the future of J Juan Braking systems. What do you think? Be sure to drop a comment below, stay tuned for updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.