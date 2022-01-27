Ducati Unica: Your Motorcycle, Customized “Like No Other In The World”

Want to want to design and build your own exclusive and unique motorcycle?

How about collaborating directly with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that will be a unique standalone piece of premium prettiness?

You don’t have far to look, because we’ve just had a gander at a press release sent to our morning’s inbox telling us that Ducati has given their Ducatisti a new toy to play with – and no, it’s not another bike.

As if Team Red’s 2023 supplier contract for MotoE and their new debut of the DesertX adventure bike weren’t enough to shove into the past few months alongside record-breaking sales, we’ve now been given Ducati Unica – an ultra-customization system from theirs truly.

It’s a new program built with ultimate customization in mind – the perfect additive to Ducati’s high-quality rep, with “precious materials, exclusive finishes, and special colors” all options available to the client and the Centro Stile Ducati (Ducati’s design center) herself responsible for the designs, “[ensuring] the possibility of interpreting the dreams of Ducatisti according to Ducati’s stylistic canons.”

The first bike that took part in the bets testing phase was actually a beastie that we covered late last year, in the form of a Ducati Superleggers SV4, owned by a Dave Enders, who desired to have his bike customized to match his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (hence the bike being named the “V4J”).

Back then, the pilot project was more hush-hush and we assumed it was a dealership one-off – now that the result has been confirmed, the sky’s the limit and Ducatisti from around the world can be a part of a documented experience, including periodic visits to the atelier to check on progress, as well as receive a certificate of uniqueness for the end product.

“Design is a distinctive element of our creations,” says Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director.

“For some time we had been working on the launch of a project that would give Ducatisti the possibility of identifying themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. So we created Ducati Unica, a highly exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world.”

“An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile.”

Want to be a part of the fun? We’re told that the program will be available to clients in North America beginning in 2023, with one lucky bike chosen for the Unica Program per seasonal quarter.

Want to be a part of the fun? We're told that the program will be available to clients in North America beginning in 2023, with one lucky bike chosen for the Unica Program per seasonal quarter.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Ducati’s press release*