Custom Eye Candy: Lambo-Inspired Ducati Superleggera V4

Remember Ducati’s 2021 World Premiere where they released a Ducati Diavel 1260, Lamborghini-edition?

Well, somebody over at Newport Beach decided they wanted a bit more Lambo action in their own Ducati super bike – and given that they were in possession of the 500th (and very last) Superleggera V4 model, we’re thinking the exclusivity was just right for the price.

The collab between Ducati’s Newport Beach dealership and Lamborghini is all about exclusivity – and given that both the Ducati Superleggera V4 and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sit pretty as “one of the most highly sought-after models” in each of their respective lineups, Cali Ducati thought it pertinent to show them both off with identical color schemes.

Christened the ‘Superleggera SVJ’ for this project, RideApart tells us that this machine touts the iconic cobalt blue of the Aventador, complete with yellow accents alongside Diavel tires, an Akrapovic exhaust, a custom seat complete with the blue and yellow livery of the rest of the bike, carbon fiber detailing, and custom grips among other performance tweaks.

“We were so grateful that we were able to reveal @wazzy_max_pcj_cobalt_fletcher ‘s new Superleggera V4J,” enthuses Ducati NB’s Instagram post.

“This ONE OF ONE Lamborghini x Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4 was the last out of 500 to be produced and you can really see the craftsmanship they put into the bike!”

What do you think of this superbike collab? Drop a comment below, letting us know what you think.

