Ducati Reveals 2022 Performance Wear Collection

Team Red’s new collection is officially out and bout to cheer the masses in time for the end-of-year festivities!

With the more technical garments designed by the Centro Stile Ducati, the all-new Performance Wear collection is divided up into four lines; Racing, Sport, Touring, and Urban.

2022 Ducati Performance Wear: Racing Line

Dedicated To The Track

For Ducati’s Racing line, Ducati outlines an example via the new Ducati Corse Power motorcycle helmet.

“Designed by Drudi Performance on an Arai base, this helmet is characterized by the outer shell in SNC2 (Structural Net Composite) fiber, which is highly resistant and has a smooth surface capable of dissipating energy for excellent impact protection,” states the press release.

“The patented inner shell, made of EPS with different densities and with variable compactness areas depending on the position, completes the safety features and allows the rider to enjoy the track to the fullest. The visor system gives a wide field of vision at any riding angle, while the ventilation is optimized for maximum stability and efficiency at high speeds.”

2022 Ducati Performance Wear: Sport Line

Sporty Riding…But On the Road

We’ve got two stars of the show in this category – the Speed ​​Evo C2 leather jacket and Ducati Corse Tex Summer C3 technical jacket – both excellent additions for the sport line.

While the Speed ​​Evo C2 leather jacket has “an asymmetric design that gives a touch of sophistication and modernity to a distinctly sporty look,” Ducati’s still kept the protection levels primed with “protections on shoulders and elbows combining plastic inserts on the shoulders and a predisposition for back and chest protectors. The zipper along the waist allows the jacket to be joined to the trousers.”

Named, we’re presuming, after a hot sticky Texan summer, the Ducati Corse Tex Summer C3 is “specifically designed for hot-humid climates and for the summer season. It guarantees excellent thermal comfort even on the hottest days thanks to the removable windproof inner lining and the mix of mesh and light fabric that ensures excellent ventilation.”

“The safety of the garment is confirmed by aluminum inserts on the shoulders, by composite protections on the elbows, and by the predisposition for the insertion of the back protector,” continues the press release.

2022 Ducati Performance Wear: Touring Line

Touring From Here to There

Designed by Aldo Drudi and produced by Ducati, the Tour C4 jacket/trousers outfit and the Atacama C2 outfit boast the usual perks associated with touring gear.

The Tour C4 shows off a light and resistant, practical aesthetic, with the potential to adjust the space on the arms, waist, and hips, “combined with the air vents on the arms, torso, and legs.” The membrane itself is waterproof and breathable and holds a thermal lining that can be removed for separate use.

“Safety is guaranteed by CE-certified protectors on shoulders and elbows, and the jacket is designed for the insertion of the back protector.”

The Atacama C2 outfit is, according to the release, “a perfect combination of performance, style, and safety,” with top-notch comfort featured via the tri-layer of thermal lining and H2Out® waterproof membrane.

“Practicality and comfort of the garment are maximized by the air vents, space adjustments, and elasticated areas. The jacket’s excellent versatility is also due to the detachable sleeves, to the resealable shoulder protection bag, and the zip to match the trousers.”

2022 Ducati Performance Wear: Urban Line

Get Around Town Without Compromising on Protection

Built for some serious city riding, the Heritage C2 jacket is “inspired by the historic Ducati Meccanica brand dating back to the mid-1950s,” with an urban aesthetic that houses “CE-certified safety features, such as protections on shoulders and elbows and is designed for the insertion of a back protector.”

Ducati’s also released a ‘Lifestyle range’ to this category (given that the urban commute tends to be a sightless intense than sport or touring travels), which has a variety of sweatshirts and t-shirts to wear under your motorcycle gear of choice. Included in this collection is the beloved Ducati Corse Thrill windproof jacket, back for both men and women.

Let us know what you think of the apparel line by commenting below – we love to hear from you.

In the meantime, be sure to check out other news related to all things Team Red as well as the photo gallery below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.