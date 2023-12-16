Ducati: The Panigale 2023 Replica Series

Five collectible Panigale 2023 Replica models to celebrate efforts of Bagnaia, Bautista, Bulega, Martin, and Bezzecchi in MotoGP, WorldSBK, and WorldSSP

Collectible bikes to include four Panigale V4s and one Panigale V2

Deliveries to begin in July of 2024

Pricing to climb north of $70,000 USD for certain models

Team Red is celebrating its circuit records with a limited numbered fleet of superbikes.

For those of you who don’t know, Ducati is the first brand to win both MotoGP® and WorldSBK® World Championships for two years in a row. These festivities practically beg the output of a special kind of bike to hold high in commemoration of a record-breaking year.

In this case, it’s five bikes – one for each of the brand’s five champions

A view of Ducati’s Panigale V4 2023 World Champion Replica bikes. Media provided by Ducati.

Celebrating Ducati’s Track Trophies with Another Round of Collectibles

According to the recent press release, Bagnaia, Bautista, Bulega, Martin, and Bezzecchi will all be signing their autographs on four Panigale V4s and one Panigale V2s, all of which are set to show off premium componentry that will be rolling into owner’s homes as of July of next year.

Here is an official breakdown of each bike:

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica

Bagnaia’s efforts on his Desmosedici GP are heralded via a Ducati Yellow livery scheme.

Production is limited to 263 units.

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica

Bautista’s speedy efforts on his Desmosedici GP are heralded via a similarly yellow livery scheme, this one meant to take after the racer’s machine as WorldSBK World Champion (his second time at Jerez).

Extra features include a brushed aluminum fuel tank, carbon fiber winglets, and Marchesini forged aluminum wheels in light grey.

Production is limited to 219 units.

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica

Ducati’s “Martinator” racing replica is a Panigale V4 carrying Pramac colors.

Extra features include a unique carbon fiber front fender.

Production is limited to 189 units.

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica

Mooney’s VR46 team is represented here via a yellow and black color scheme.

Perks for this build (and the rest) include an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a lightweight Akrapovič homologated silencer, Brembo Stylema® R calipers, and an MCS master cylinder with remote adjustment.

Production is limited to 72 units.

Ducati’s Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica. Media provided by Ducati.

Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica

The Panigale 2023 Replica Series’s only V2, garbed in Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP’s red and black color scheme.

Extra componentry includes Öhlins suspension and Akrapovič racing silencers*, as well as aluminum Rizoma rider footpegs and carbon fiber front and rear mudguards/chain guard/clutch cover guard/swingarm guard/shock absorber guard.

Weight is reduced by 11lbs, while power is bumped by 2.5%, and the maximum torque spikes to 2%

Production is limited to 111 units.

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

How much are the bikes in Ducati’s Panigale 2023 Replica Series?

As we stated above, the fact that these machines are autographed and come as a limited series should speak for how exclusive the price tag will be.

Here are the US and Canadian prices for Ducati’s Bagnaia, Bautista, Martín, Bezzecchi, and Bulega replica bikes:

Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Championship Replica

$43,000 USD / $51,000 CAD

Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica

$63,000 USD / $74,000 CAD

Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica

$68,000 USD / $80,000 CAD

Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica

$73,000 USD / $86,000 CAD

Panigale Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica

$68,000 USD / $80,000 CAD

Ducati’s Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica bike. Media provided by Ducati.

What do you think of Ducati’s Panigale 2023 Replica series?