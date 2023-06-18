The 2023 Ducati Panigale V2 is A Hard Hitting Sport Bike

Ducati’s extremely popular Panigale series sits at the centre of everything the Italian manufacturer stands for – clean lines, unrivalled performance, and just the right level of class. The Panigale V2 is obviously no exception to those sentiments. For 2023 the Panigale V2 hasn’t received any updates over last year’s model. Ducati has also decided to continue production of its “Bayliss 20th anniversary” Edition, which was first sold in 2021 to commemorate Troy Bayliss’s first win in WSBK.

As the name suggests, the Panigale V2 makes use of a V-Twin engine – one that can be seen throughout the 2023 Ducati lineup. At 955cc, this engine produces a claimed 155hp and 76.7 lb-ft of torque at peak. Evidently, the 388 lb (176kg) superbike has no trouble getting down the track.

The Panigale V2 comes from the factory with features like a quick shifter, Sachs steering damper, Showa front adjustable forks, and full LED lighting all around, overall, the package seems extremely premium, as with any modern Ducati motorcycle. The Bayliss edition comes with Ohlins suspension components and weighs approximately 6.5 lbs less than the standard model thanks to a lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, the Bayliss edition has a special tribute livery and is a numbered model, with a numbered engraving on the bike’s triple tree – although Ducati hasn’t directly stated how many of these bikes are being made.

The Paniagle V2 is available for purchase in either classic Ducati Red or White Rosso.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V2 starts at $17,995 USD / $20,195 CAD.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition starts at $22,395 USD / $25,195 CAD.

Model Overview

2023 Ducati Panigale V2/ V2 Bayliss Edition Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 955 cc, Superquadro: L-twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Power 114 kW (155 hp) @ 10.750 rpm Bore x Stroke 100 x 60,8 mm Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes Torque 104 Nm (76,7 lb-ft) @ 9.000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with EVO Cornering ABS Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 180/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.5 gallon (US) Color Rouge Ducati , Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.436 mm (56,5 in) Rake 24° Trail Seat Height 840 mm (33,1 in) Dry Weight 176 kg (388 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Panigale V2/ V2 Bayliss Edition Features

Engine Injectors and ducts The Panigale V2 mounts two injectors per cylinder, one above and one below the throttle body, larger, and re-angled.

Despite having the same flow rate, the intake ducts lose less pressure than their predecessors, improving intake efficiency. Compact silencer The silencer boasts an internal layout that is better able to abate spikes in noise, back pressure remaining equal. 90° V cylinders The Panigale V2 engine acts as a stressed member of the frame. Set 90° apart, the cylinders are banked rearwards around the crankshaft axis, resulting in a 21° angle between front cylinder and horizontal plane. Transmission Transmission involves a six-speed gearbox with the Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO system and a wet clutch. The latter comes complete with an anti-patter and progressive self-servo mechanism.

Chassis and Ergonomics Monocoque frame Attached directly to the cylinder heads, the monocoque frame houses the steering head bearings, contained in two aluminium bushes. In addition to working as a frame, the monocoque also serves as an air-box. It contains not just the air filter but also the throttle bodies and the fuel circuit, complete with injectors, and is sealed off by the aluminum fuel tank bottom. Front-end geometry The front-end geometry has 24° of rake and 94 mm of trail, while the double-sided swingarm has been replaced with a sophisticated, fully die-cast aluminium single-sided swingarm.

The wheelbase is 1436 mm and the weight distribution is 52% at the front and 48% at the rear. Suspension The Panigale V2 features the 43 mm Showa BPF fork at the front, fully adjustable in its spring pre-load, compression and rebound damping.

The Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) considerably improves damping control at low speed, ensuring lower-pressure oil feed and reducing the amount of fluid needed for compression and rebound adjustment. Wheels and tires The Panigale V2 has a 5-spoke, 3.5 inch wheel at the front and 5.5 inch wheel at the rear, both rolling on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, specifically 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear.

Pirelli’s first multi-compound bike tyre, the Diablo Rosso IV Corsa combines racetrack performance with road versatility, making it ideal for the Panigale V2.

Electronics 4.3” TFT display Instrumentation on the Panigale V2 features a 4.3″ TFT display. The graphics and interface facilitate menu browsing and setting adjustment while allowing more immediate identification of the selected Riding Mode.

The Riding Mode interface clearly and immediately shows any changes being made to the settings. This is done thanks to the explanatory graphics of the system being adjusted and a graduated scale indicating whether the modification is better suited to performance or vehicle safety/stability. Electronic controls The comprehensive and modern electronic equipment, based on the 6-axis inertial platform, leaves no doubt that the Panigale V2 possesses the DNA of a high-end sports bike.

The new electronics package raises active safety and dynamic control standards thanks to the ABS cornering function Lights and indicators The front headlight assembly is extremely compact thanks to the adoption of two small LED low beam / high beam modules. The Daytime Running Light and the upper rim of the dual headlight assembly create a ‘browed’ look



