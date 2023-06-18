The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 Is Still The Flagship Of Ducati

Ducati’s top dog – the Panigale V4 – is going strong for another year. 2023 doesn’t see anything in the way of updates for the flagship bike, but the bike remains a strong member of the 2023 Ducati family and a standout among its competitors. The bike is available in 3 model offerings – the standard V4, the upgraded V4 S, and the closed course-oriented SP2.

As with previous years of the Panigale V4, the bike is powered by a 1,103 cc four-cylinder engine arranged in a V formation. This powerplant, which also finds a home in the 2023 Streetfighter V4, produces a claimed 215.5 HP and 91.2 lb-ft of torque. Weighing in at just 385 lbs, it’s no secret that this Italian-bred superbike can move. The Panigale has some insane aerodynamics incorporated directly into its design, no doubt taken from Ducati’s MotoGP research and development. This includes a set of winglets, which only add to the bike’s already aggressive stance.

The standard V4 model has niceties like Ducati’s standard suite of electronic controls, a fully adjustable Showa suspension setup in the front & a Sachs unit in the rear. It also gets Brembo brakes in the front and an unbranded setup on the rear wheel. The V4 S model trades the suspension in for an electronically controlled Ohlins unit and adds on a set of forged wheels which completely one up the cast set found on the basic bike.

The SP2 model is a track-focused package which adds on some racing goodies so that nothing stands in its way. Upgrades include carbon fibre wheels, a 9-disc dry clutch, and adjustable Rizoma foot pegs. The bike is only available in a single-seater configuration and is part of a numbered series – each bike has its individual number engraved on the steering stem, however, Ducati has not confirmed how many bikes will be produced in total.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 can only be purchased in either Ducati Red. The same goes for the S model, however, it adds some black accents. Meanwhile, the SP2 is only availabe in a unique racing livery, with plenty of carbon fibre accent.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 starts at $24,495 USD / $27,895 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $24,495 USD / $27,895 CAD

$24,495 USD / $27,895 CAD Key Features:

Standard Showa Adjustable Forks 5” TFT Display Full Set of Riding Controls & Modes Front Brembo Monobloc Stylema Brakes

Main Specs Engine: 1,103cc V4

1,103cc V4 Power: 215.5 hp

215.5 hp Torque: 91.2 lb-ft

91.2 lb-ft Weight: 386 lbs (175 kg)

386 lbs (175 kg) Seat Height: 33.5 inches (850 mm) Competitors Honda CBR1000RR-R

Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Yamaha R1

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Aprilia RSV4

2023 Ducati Panigale V4/S/SP2 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 158.5 kW (215.5 hp) @ 13,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes. Torque 123.6 Nm (91.2 lb-ft) @ 9,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder. Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain 525; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.49 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.469 mm (57,8 in) Rake 24,5° Trail Seat Height 850 mm (33.5 in) Dry Weight 175 kg (386 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Panigale V4/S/SP2 Features

AERODYNAMIC Even more beautiful with new, more compact and efficient double-profile-design wings and redesigned extraction sockets to improve the cooling system.



ENGINE New SBK gearbox with lengthened I, II and VI gear to be faster on track. New torque management strategy that guarantees the rider the possibility of always having the optimal thrust when opening the throttle.



CHASSIS Equipped with the new Öhlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurised fork that uses a pressurized cartridge damping system with a 125 mm travel.



ERGONOMICS The seat and tank have been redesigned to maximize the rider’s performance and minimize the physical effort required for track riding



ELECTRONIC CONTROLS New Power Mode logic with 4 engine configurations to satisfy all types of riders, from professionals to amateurs tackling their first track days.



TFT EQUIPMENT SBK-style gear shift indicator. New graphics designed for the track to help the rider fine-tune the electronic controls.



2023 Ducati Panigale V4/S/SP2 Photos

2023 Ducati Panigale V4/S/SP2 Videos

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride & Review!!! by Jaret Campisi:



The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4S is easier and faster than ever by MCN:

