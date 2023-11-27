MotoGP: Ducati Wins Everything (Again), Sets New Records

It’s been a neck-and-neck season, and Ducati’s Levono team has just landed the 2023 MotoGP Championship!
The honor belongs to the heard-earned efforts of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, who sped to the finish line after a bit of competition from Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati’s Gresini Racing); Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín, anticipated as the main contender of the final round, unfortunately crashed out before being able to lock in his excellent headway.
For those of you that tuned in, this is the second year running where Ducati’s locked down the Riders’ and Constructors’ World Titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK; in other words, marking 50 MotoGP wins and yet another record for Ducati.
Big congrats to Ducati for this stunning Grand Prix win!
As for feels, CEO Claudio Domenicali says it very well indeed:
– Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati (press release)
We look forward to seeing what the brand gets up to in the coming seasons; based on how the concession talks with Dorna are going, next season promises to impact the future successes of more than one team.
More on that once we hear an update concluding the matter.
What do you think of the 2023 MotoGP season outcome?