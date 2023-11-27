MotoGP: Ducati Wins Everything (Again), Sets New Records

It’s been a neck-and-neck season, and Ducati’s Levono team has just landed the 2023 MotoGP Championship!

The honor belongs to the heard-earned efforts of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, who sped to the finish line after a bit of competition from Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati’s Gresini Racing); Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín, anticipated as the main contender of the final round, unfortunately crashed out before being able to lock in his excellent headway.

A view of the MotoGP track with Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia at the front. Media provided by Ducati.

For those of you that tuned in, this is the second year running where Ducati’s locked down the Riders’ and Constructors’ World Titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK; in other words, marking 50 MotoGP wins and yet another record for Ducati.

Big congrats to Ducati for this stunning Grand Prix win!

Ducati at MotoGP 2023 after the big win! Media provided by Ducati.

As for feels, CEO Claudio Domenicali says it very well indeed:

Pecco has had an incredible season, and today, he rewrites our history again, becoming the first Ducati rider to be a two-time World Champion in MotoGP. I also want to congratulate Jorge for igniting the duel for the title and Bez, who was part of the World Championship challenge for a long time.” The podium in the MotoGP overall standing rewards three Ducati riders, and this is the greatest and most evident demonstration of our supremacy in the top two-wheel competition.” To all the women and men of Ducati and Ducati Corse, I want to say that I couldn’t be prouder, while to the Ducatisti, I promise that not even this time will we be satisfied, but we will work to win again.” – Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati (press release)

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia in the winning of MotoGP 2023. Media provided by Ducati.

We look forward to seeing what the brand gets up to in the coming seasons; based on how the concession talks with Dorna are going, next season promises to impact the future successes of more than one team.

More on that once we hear an update concluding the matter.

What do you think of the 2023 MotoGP season outcome?