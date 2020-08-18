Did Harley Scrap the Bronx?

It Has Quietly Disappeared

The future Harley-Davidson that was the most interesting to me was not the Pan America, but the Bronx. However, as Motorcycle.com points out, the Bronx has been quietly removed from the company’s future vehicles page. Previously, Harley had it listed alongside the Pan America.

When you notice this in conjunction with the fact that the Rewire strategy is going into full effect right now, it becomes clear that HD has most likely scrapped this project. If you look at the page now, the company has some of its electric bikes listed and then Pan America and then what it calls a “High Power Custom.”

The Bronx’s page on the website was listed as recently as August 2. The bike also was removed from Harley’s press website. Motorcycle.com reached out the Harley about this. Harley’s PR team sent back this response:

“Harley-Davidson’s immediate new product focus in 2021 will be on the launch of Pan America, our first Adventure Touring motorcycle. In order to ensure an outstanding launch for Pan America, we will not be launching the Bronx streetfighter motorcycle next year.”

So, if you were looking forward to the Bronx, you will be sad. On the bright side, the High Power Custom that HD has on the website does look cool. It should get the Revolution Max platform and be a heck of a bike. However, it’s a far cry from the Bronx streetfighter that I and many other riders really wanted.