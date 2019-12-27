Harley Said the Pan America Is a ‘Two-Wheeled Jeep’

Harley’s Flavor on Adventure

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is almost here. Jim saw it (behind glass) at EICMA in prototype form. It’s a different kind of motorcycle for The Motor Company, and it’s exactly what the bike company needs. Harley has struggled to find new riders lately and the Pan America could be one of the bikes that helps them turn it around. Motorcycle News had an opportunity to talk with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design, about the bike.

“One thing we noticed was that almost every competitor outside of KTM emulates BMW and their almost insectoid form factor. We realized no-one had used the North American design DNA to make an adventure touring bike. No-one has designed a two-wheeled Jeep. That was our ethos: let’s make a two-wheeled Jeep,” said Richards.

The V-twin engine was seen as the crown jewel of the motorcycle. He discussed the importance of actually seeing the engine in the bike. Richards also said that there were some development pains with this motorcycle, and said there were tons of sketches drawn up and some tough reviews at different points.

The bike is an interesting one, and Harley’s approach to the adventure bike market sounds genuinely interesting. Richards says some interesting things in the interview, but not a whole lot new about the bike. If you want to read the full article, head over to Motorcycle News from the link above.