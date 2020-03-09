Deals We Love This Week: Huge Discounts on AGV Helmets

58% Off Should Get Your Attention

Every week, I take a look at the deals out there and pull together some of the best ones to help you find gear at a reasonable price. This week, I noticed that Revzilla had slashed prices on all kinds of AGV lids. This means you can get yourself a premium helmet for a very low price.

If you want to see all of the helmets out there from AGV at a discount at Revzilla, click here. If you want to see my top picks, I’d say you should scroll down and take a look. There’s something for everyone here.

AGV AX9 Pacific Road Helmet

Regular Price: $549.95, Sale Price: $349.99 (36% Off)

The AGV AX-9 is an adventure touring helmet that offers quite a lot. The helmet has a carbon and fiberglass shell that’s aerodynamic, a peak that’s removable and adjustable, top-quality ventilation throughout the helmet, Pinlock visor, speaker pockets, and the ability to remove the face shield if wanted. This helmet is currently available at 36 percent off, which will save you around $200.

AGV X70 Helmet

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $109.99 (50% Off)

The AGV X70 helmet in black and gold is a true stunner of old-school styling in an open-face helmet. The helmet looks like it’s right out of the pages of the motorcycle history books, but it’s really a modern lid The helmet features an advanced composite fiber shell that’s a special fiberglass blend. The shell comes in three sizes to minimize the bobblehead effect. The helmet also has an eco-leather interior that’s easy to remove and washable. The helmet is 50 percent off right now, which means you’ll save around $109.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Hi-Viz Helmet

Regular Price: $849.95, Sale Price: $349.96 (41% Off)

The AGV Sportmodular is one of the best modular helmets out there. I recently included it in the list of the best modular helmets on sale in 2020. The helmet seen here is the Carbon Hi-Viz version. It’s just as good as any other Sportmodular Carbon helmet. It features a carbon fiber shell in three different sizes, five-density EPS available in four different sizes, a carbon fiber chin bar, removable noseguard and wind protector, Shalimar and Nabuk neck roll, a removable and washable interior and more. I dig this helmet, and at 41 percent off, you’ll save around $350.

AGV Numo EVO ST Vermont Helmet

Regular Price: $329.95, Sale Price: $139.99 (58% Off)

This is by far one of the best deals of the week. The AGV Numo EVO ST is a great helmet and the fact that this version of it is marked down by 58 percent is even better. The helmet features only one shell size, which is unfortunate, but there are two different EPS sizes at least. The helmet also offers four large intake vents and two exhaust vents. There’s a Shalimar fabric neck roll and a removable and washable interior. With the discount, you’ll save around $190.

AGV X70 Trofeo Helmet

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $119.99 (48% Off)

The AGV X70 Trofeo is another take on the classic open-face design. Yes, the helmet is more or less the same as the one shown above, but the Trofeo graphic package take this helmet to a whole new retro place. The helmet still has the killer fiberglass outer shell that comes in three sizes, a removable and washable interior, and a double D-ring retention system. The helmet comes with a 48 percent discount, so you’ll save around $110.