Up to 60% OFF + FREE SHIPPING: RevZilla’s Cyber Monday Deals Continue

RevZilla’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and it’s the perfect time to snag incredible deals on top-tier motorcycle gear.

With discounts of up to 60% off and no shipping minimum required, there’s no reason to wait—these offers are available for a limited time only. Whether you’re upgrading your helmet, investing in new riding gear, or enhancing your communication setup, now is the time to shop.

You can check out RevZilla’s Cyber Monday page. Here’s a closer look at some hot sellers this year:

Helmets: Protect Your Ride

Shoei RF-1400 Helmet

A top choice for sport and touring riders, the Shoei RF-1400 offers an aerodynamic design, superior ventilation, and exceptional comfort. Take advantage of significant discounts during Cyber Monday.

AGV K6 S Helmet

The K6 S is a feature-rich featherweight helmet that packs a punch! Designed with technologies developed for professional MotoGP riders yet suitable for sport, touring and commuting riders alike. The carbon aramid fiber shell is lightweight and its shape was designed to reduce turbulence and optimized for all riding positions. The eyeport has expansive field of view and the included anti-scratch face shield comes equipped with an anti-fog Max Vision Pinlock lens, so you can see every turn ahead.

Schuberth C5 Master Helmet

The Schuberth C5 Master combines modern technology with a sleek, modular design. It features an advanced ventilation system, integrated communications compatibility, and top-tier safety certifications, making it ideal for long-distance touring. Available now at an unbeatable Cyber Monday price.

Bell Bullitt Carbon TT Helmet

For riders who appreciate retro aesthetics with modern performance, the Bell Bullitt Carbon TT Helmet offers iconic style with premium materials. Its lightweight carbon shell and exceptional airflow make it a standout choice for café racers and cruisers alike. Now discounted for Cyber Monday.

Riding Gear: ATGATT, Baby!

REV’IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket

Adventure touring is enhanced with this waterproof, all-season jacket. Designed to handle unpredictable conditions, the Sand 4 H2O is essential for long-distance riders.

Dainese Air Frame 3 Jacket

The Dainese Air Frame 3 Tex Jacket is a meticulously crafted solution tailored to the unique demands of summer riding. Designed to perfectly complement the Drake 2 Super Air pants, its mesh construction, coupled with a removable windproof lining, guarantees comfort and adaptability for motorcycle journeys in both sweltering heat and milder climates

Alpinestars SMX-6 V3 Boots

The Alpinestars SMX-6 V3 Boots take performance and protection to the next level with updated ergonomics, advanced TPU protection, and improved breathability. Whether you’re hitting the track or enjoying spirited street riding, these boots offer an unparalleled fit and safety features. Now available at a discounted price for Cyber Monday.

Communication Systems: Stay Connected

Cardo PackTalk Edge Headset

Revolutionize your group rides with the Cardo PackTalk Edge, featuring premium sound quality, Mesh intercom technology, and waterproof construction. Save big this Cyber Monday!

Sena 50S Harman Kardon Mesh Intercom

Elevate communication with the Sena 50S, offering cutting-edge audio technology and advanced Mesh intercom features. It’s a Cyber Monday steal.

UClear Motion 6 Bluetooth Communicator

For riders seeking clarity and convenience, the UClear Motion 6 offers noise-canceling microphones and effortless voice commands, all at an irresistible price.

Get Your Gear Now!

These deals won’t last long, so don’t miss out! Head over to RevZilla’s Cyber Monday page to explore these and other amazing offers. Upgrade your gear today and ride into the new year with style, safety, and savings!