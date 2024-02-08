Deal of the Week: 20-60% Off Select Full Face & Modular Helmets

Helmets are undoubtedly the most important piece of gear you’ll own as a rider—but they’re often expensive, at least if you want a good one. This week, RevZilla’s doing something about that by marking down some of their best full face and modular helmets by 20-50% in some cases.

You can see more deals on helmets here, or check out some of our favorites below.

Shoei Neotec 2

Regular Price: $799.99, Sale Price: $599.99 (25% Off)

The Neotec 2 is one of the best modular motorcycle helmets on the market. It’s got an integrated spoiler to reduce drag and lift, extra stability from an Aero Deflector on the chin bar, and Noise Isolator seals on the cheek pads to keep your rides quiet by shutting out turbulent air. A flip-up face cover, QSV-1 inner sun shield, and other goodies just add icing on the cake.

Sedici Strada II

Regular Price: $259.99, Sale Price: $199.97 (23% Off)

Coming in at (just) under $200 this week, Sedici’s offering a full-face helmet that offers plenty of value for money. You get a lightweight shell made from fiberglass and DuPont Kevlar fiber, and a Pinlock-ready quick release anti-scratch flat race shield. A dark smoke drop-down inner sun shield protects your eyes in bright conditions, and tons of venting keeps you cool as well.

AGV K6 Helmet

Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $349.97 (30% Off)

The K6 has a shell made from carbon and aramid fiber that offers lightweight protection, while its aerodynamic shape works well in a variety of different riding positions. It also sports a 4mm thick, scratch-resistant face shield and comes with a Pinlock insert to keep fog out of your eyes.

LS2 Challenger GT

Regular Price: $299.98, Sale Price: $119.99 (60% Off)

A high-performance sport-touring helmet that leans heavily toward the sportier side, this lid was designed by working with MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 riders. The result? It’s not only comfortable on long trips, but it performs great at high-speeds as well. Bonus features include a Pinlock-ready, 3D optically correct face shield with a Quick Release System and an inner drop-down sun shield.