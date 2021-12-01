Voxan Wattman Team Blasts Through 21 Electric Motorcycle Speed Records

Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, formerly known as the Shuttle Landing Facility, is one of the longest runways in the world. Its 30-year property agreement with NASA means that the facility has seen some brilliant machines rocket down the straightaway – and as of November 23rd, we can add ‘record-breaking electric speed demon’ to that portfolio.

The fast-as-bonkers bike that Voxman’s team registered to qualify for the ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle under 300 kilograms’ speed record category was, according to RideApart, “done right…[according to] Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) regulations.”

The GPS-recorded results?

A can-clocking maximum instantaneous speed of 470.257 km/h (292.204 mph), averaging out at the end of the day to 455.737 km/h (283.182 mph).

“To qualify, a vehicle’s speed is measured from a flying start over a single kilometer, and in opposite directions,” explains the report.

“Those two runs must be taken within two hours of one another, then averaged to find the final total speed number across the two runs.”

Electrek tells us that the Voxman team’s bike was “three bikes in streamlined, partially streamlined, and standard form” – which now explains how the bike went on to win in multiple further categories, drumming up a total of 21 speed records, according to the original press release from Voxman’s website, ‘Venturi’.

“After these six days of attempts, the final record tally is as follows:”

2021 Electric Motorcycle Speed Records: Under 300 kg class

1 mile, flying start, partially streamlined

454 km/h (282 mph)

1 mile, flying start, non-streamlined

368 km/h (228 mph)

¼ mile, flying start, partially streamlined

293 km/h (182 mph)

¼ mile, flying start, non-streamlined

285 km/h (177 mph)

1 mile, standing start, partially streamlined

273 km/h (169 mph)

1 mile, standing start, non-streamlined

260 km/h (161 mph)

1 km, standing start, partially streamlined

223 km/h (138 mph)

1 km, standing start, non-streamlined

219 km/h (136 mph)

¼ mile, standing start, non-streamlined

156 km/h (96 mph)

¼ mile, standing start, partially streamlined

149 km/h (92 mph)

2021 Electric Motorcycle Speed Records: Over 300 kg class

1 km, flying start, partially streamlined

408 km/h (253 mph)

1 mile, flying start, partially streamlined

404 km/h (251 mph)

1 mile, flying start, non-streamlined

367 km/h (228 mph)

1 km, flying start, non-streamlined

364 km/h (226 mph)

1 mile, standing start, partially streamlined

255 km/h (158 mph)

1 km, standing start, partially streamlined

216 km/h (134 mph)

1 mile, standing start, non-streamlined

216 km/h (134 mph)

¼ mile, standing start, non-streamlined

153 km/h (95 mph)

¼ mile, standing start, partially streamlined

142 km/h (88 mph)

“In less than a year, we have succeeded in lowering the motorcycle’s weight, while increasing its power and improving its stability,” celebrates Gildo Pastor, President of the Venturi Group.

“Following the records we set in November 2020 in the ‘over 300 kg’ class, these 21 new records are another magnificent reward for the Venturi Group, for Max Biaggi, and for our valued partners, Saft, Michelin, and Mercedes.”

“I am pleased to think that the experience gained from this project will contribute to improving ecomobility. I share these records with my country, Monaco, which does so much to promote sustainable development.”

Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below

On that note, be sure to also check out Guy Martin who is being his usual self and jumping into a 1200hp turbine-engined monster with the intention of breaking a one mile speed record