Custom Eye Candy: Buell Racer 2.0 is a ‘Cyclone’-Powered Bob-Job

MB (Martin Becker) Cycles has done it again – and this time, they’ve given us a gorgeously skeletal hardtail fit for a true bobber-lover.

The report from AutoEvolution states that the donor for this particular project was “a former Glemseck 101 race bike, sporting a hardtail framework and a 1996 Buell M2 Cyclone’s air-cooled 1,203cc V-twin engine.”

*All media courtesy of MB Cycles*

“Martin procured this specimen in preparation for a future development, and a faithful customer who owns a number of his builds just so happened to pay him a visit two days later,” continues the report.

“Upon seeing the machine at MB’s moto lab, the client simply couldn’t resist the urge to commission yet another project, so it was game on for Becker.”

The shop purportedly started by upgrading the 1,203cc V-Twin engine with a “Dyna S ignition setup, premium S&S Cycle coils, and a Keihin Constant Vacuum carburetor, which is topped with a high-grade K&N air filter.”

Becker then slapped a very pretty Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust on the other end of the machine before installing a 21-inch Rev Tech front wheel and a Harley Breakout fat rear tyre module set to some snazzy Cobra Chrome tires.

Brakes were replaced for brand-new discs, of course, and Becker added a four-piston Beringer caliper for the front wheel, with a twin-piston Performance Machine caliper for the back. Becker also blessed the bike with an Antigravity lithium-ion battery and LSL footpegs, as well as clip-on handlebars.

Suspension came in the form of the trusty Showa forks that were present with the original donor bike, though Becker purportedly “carbon-coated their lower sections and shortened the stanchions so that the titan’s bottom-most frame tubes lie parallel to the ground.”

An eccentric license plate holder and beautifully tooled leather saddle complete the project, showing off a custom aluminum oil chamber and an itty-bitty bolt-on fuel tank, which contrasts somewhat nicely against the digital Motogadget for the dash.

Let us know what you think of this stripped beauty, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.