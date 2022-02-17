Custom Eye Candy: the Hand-Built Motorcycle Show Returns!

We’ve just had word that the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will be returning to Austin, Texas, just in time for the MotoGP weekend, with a fleet of unique builds showcasing “the beauty of what can be created by hand, from welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers.”

This is the first time in two years that the circa-2014 show has been able to run, with the report from CycleWorld also stating that Texas-based Revival Cycles will be hosting the event from Friday, April 8, 2022, to Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Sponsored by BMW, Rogue, Progressive, Circuit of The Americas, Dell, Indian Motorcycle, and Husqvarna, the Hand-Built Motorcycle Show will purportedly feature over 150 bikes, with an art gallery on display to complement the two-wheeled works of art on the showroom floor.

More than 100,000 square feet of curated show space will be prepped for the event, with a predicted 25,000 attendees in tow.

“The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show was originally conceived as an excuse to get together with motorcycle builders from all over the world who inspired Team Revival,” says Alan Stulberg, the show’s founder and the founder of Revival Cycles.

“What it has developed into over the years is an artistic display driven by a passion for motorcycles that far exceeds our wildest expectations.”

One of the neat features of this event is that a new build is revealed every year, with this year’s contributions being a completely custom unit christened ‘The Fuse,’ (housing a Ducati 1100 air-cooled engine), along with a bike simply labelled ‘Alloy Guzzi.’

One of the more regular attendees is none other than Roland Sands, founder of Roland Sands Design.

“The Handbuilt Show represents the cutting edge of custom motorcycle building, where attendees get a peek at the next cool thing,” Sands says in a press release.

“It’s actually a challenge to pinpoint that new trend. There’s so much to be inspired by that it can be a bit overwhelming.”

Here’s a list of the perks for the event:

Artist Makoto Endo live-painting motorcycles with “chopsticks”

Kids Obstacle Course (k ids under 12 get in free)

Portland, Oregon-based Rogue Ales serving a variety of brews, including this year’s limited-edition “Knuckle Buster IPA” collaboration with Revival Cycles

VIP Supporter Lounge for special ticket holders

Merch area including limited-edition luxury goods curated for the show

Exhibitor entries are currently open, with ticket prices ranging anywhere from $15 to $200. Be sure to register at the official website, drop a comment while you’re here, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.