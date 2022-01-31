Revival Cycles Pays Forward: Win a Ducati 900SS

We’ve just had a press release stating that Revival Cycles has a sweet deal for creators with a mind bent on custom projects – and if you impress them, you could get a 2000 Ducati 900SS out of the deal.

They’re calling it the ‘Revival Stash Giveaway’ – and with the previous Giveaway a huge success, they’re eager to get their hands on a build proposal that piques the team’s interest.

“You’ve got three weeks to complete your submission and apply to win this bike,” enthuses Alec Padron, the lead mechanic at Revival Cycles.

“Make a sweet video. Tell us what you’ve done. Make some sketches. Show us some work. Give us a story.”

Essentially, you write up what you would do to the donor bike – a beautiful, fuel-injected 2000 Ducati 900SS that purportedly comes with Brembo brakes, very nice suspension, and sports a trellis frame (a handy fact since many bikes have been based off of this frame so your options are limitless there).

The public decides who the winner is, and along with the bike, winners will get a gift card that will start to pay the long bill of your customs project.

“Over the years at Revival, so many factors have contributed to our success,” comments Revival Cycles on their website.

“Crucial support from loyal customers, the attendees who helped us grow The Handbuilt Show into the premier moto showcase in the world, and folks who donated essential items that elevated what we do at the shop. That generosity has helped us build a nice little stash of goodies, and now it’s time for Revival to pay that kindness forward.”

“To properly say ‘thank you,’ we are excited to continue our ‘Stash Giveaway’ with its second installment.”

Know someone that would be the right crazy kook for the challenge? Register on Revivval Cycles’ official webpage (and make sure you do so too as long as it’s befire February 18) – and as always – stay safe on the twisties.