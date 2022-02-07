Husqvarna’s very limited “non-MX” street bike lineup makes its way into 2022 with the introduction of the long-awaited Norden 901. Finally utilizing the brands well known off-road prowess, consumers are now able to take a high-performance Husqvarna machine anywhere they please.

The Swedish motorcycle builder is known for its highly exotic yet minimalist approach to design, and this – of course – carries onto their 2022 motorcycle line-up with the inclusion of the Norden 901.

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901

After a year of teasers and speculation, Husqvarna is finally ready to release their long-awaited Norden 901 Adventure motorcycle. With how extreme the styling is on the Svartpilen and Vitpilen, it came as no surprise when the Swedish motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the Norden 901. It looks pretty extreme for even ADV standards.

The Norden 901 is brand new, but its 890cc parallel-twin engine is not. Borrowed from Husqvarna’s sister company -KTM – the 890cc parallel-twin produces 105 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque out of the box which should help fulfill Husqvarna’s idea of this motorcycle being a bike geared towards long-distance riding without off-road sacrifice.

MSRP: $13,999 USA / $15,199 CAN

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Dubbed the “Urban Explorer”, Husqvarna’s Svartpilen 401 provides a very versatile and fun riding experience for riders seeking a stylish yet capable motorcycle. At first glance, you can immediately tell that this motorcycle has had a lot of thought put into it from a visual standpoint, but the greatness doesn’t stop there.

The Svartpilen 401 is propelled by a 373cc single-cylinder engine; proud of its compact and lightweight form factor. With such a light overall design, 44 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque go a long way.

MSRP: $5,399 USA / $6,299 CAN

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Slightly more refined than its go-anywhere brother, the Vitpilen 401 has a more road-worthy approach to motorcycle philosophy. Although it still encompasses some of the striking visuals taken from the Svartpilen, the Vitpilen features a much more aggressive seating position thanks to its low-slung handlebars in addition to the slick tires that cater well to the higher quality pavement.

It boats the same 373cc single-cylinder engine from the Svartpilen; producing 44 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $5,399 USA / $6,299 CAN

2022 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

Through Husqvarna’s well-decorated trophy room dedicated to enduro championships; the 701 Enduro is born. Its single-cylinder mill produces 74 horsepower and 54 lb-ft of torque; more than enough juice to get you up any steep hill when out on the trails.

Thanks to the 13L tank, this street-legal dirtbike will also fetch you a longer riding distance than a typical MX that has been converted with signals and a headlight.

MSRP: $12,499 USA / $13,799 CAN

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

Bred for the streets; the 701 Supermoto takes everything that is already great about the 701 Enduro and converts it into a street-based supermoto for maximum on-road hooning.

You won’t get far off the beaten path with the equipped road tires, but that’s because this bike has been fully converted into a pavement princess thanks to its bigger front brake, updated suspension, and aforementioned road treads.

MSRP: $12,499 USA / $13,799 CAN

2022 Husqvarna FE 501S

When seeking an off-road-centric motorcycle model that is somewhat capable on public roadways, a traditional dual-sport is typically the best option. The Husqvarna 501S is a fully off-road monster that has been converted to be street-legal thanks to its inclusion of signals, license plate holder, and brake light.

With the big-bore 510cc mill only accounting for 64 pounds, this large dirtbike can be taken from trail to trail without having to worry about the logistics of loading a bike in and out of a trailer or truck… Or if you feel like utilizing the 501S as a commuter and taking some shortcuts on your way to work, enjoy having the ability to hop fences and tear up lawns. Your call.

MSRP: $12,499 USA / $14,099 CAN

2022 Husqvarna FE 350S

With a step down in power and displacement from the 501S, the FE 350S can provide a similar experience when it comes to the overall nature of the motorcycle. Keeping in mind that the FE350S was designed for off-road riding with paved roadways as an afterthought, it benefits greatly due to the agility gained from being an overall lighter motorcycle.

The engine of this motorcycle is essentially a bored-out version of the 250cc 4-stroke motor that Husqvarna installs into their MX models, meaning it provides the power of a 350cc engine while maintaining the agility of a 250cc.

MSRP: $11,999.00 USA / $13,449.00 CAN

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701

More information will be available when the model is officially launched. Come back later for an in-depth look into the 2022 model.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

More information will be available when the model is officially launched. Come back later for an in-depth look into the 2022 model.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

More information will be available when the model is officially launched. Come back later for an in-depth look into the 2022 model.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN