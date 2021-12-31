Custom Eye Candy: A Moto Guzzi Cafe Racer Griso

It’s the end of Q4 2021. You’re at the store, picking out charcuterie boards and beers for the evening festivities, having a ball of a time.

You know what would make it even better?

A pretty bike – and we’re pretty sure this custom creation from Blacktrack Motors would be a big hit with celebrity actor and renowned rider, Ewan MacGregor (we covered 10 of the very best of what was in his garage last week).

The Moto Guzzi Griso is a neat machine with a ton of cafe racer potential – at least, that’s what Sasha Lakic from Blacktrack Motors decided when he got his hands on the thing.

We’re told that, for this build, Lakic preserved the main guts of the bike – that includes the V-twin engine, transmission, and shaft final drive – nothing else made the cut.

He then “built his futuristic roadster around those core components” to create a nice-looking track weapon – to do that, he needed a bit of extra help.

It came in the form of Moto Guzzi specialists Guareschi Moto – a shop that he had worked with on occasion “with the OEM for race events such as the 2022 Fast Endurance Trophy and Italy’s Motorally Series.”

“For the Blacktrack Motors’ BT-05 Cento project, the Guareschi brothers fabricated a tubular frame that only weighs 26 pounds. Lakic complements that race-bred chassis with a fully adjustable Öhlins FGRT front end and an Öhlins TTX monoshock connected to the Guzzi’s CARC swingarm. Marvic magnesium rims further decrease the build’s fighting weight while Brembo binders bring the 385-pound Goose to a halt.”

Lakic also upgraded the 1,151cc power capacity of the bike to 1,380cc, tricking the whole caboodle out with a custom Zard exhaust.

The end result? A beastie that punches out a fresh 136 horsepower and 106.2 lb-ft of torque, with room to spare.

To finish everything off, Lakic gives us a Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans-inspired wrap of carbon fiber and aluminum. He also chucks in “a new Motogadget Motoscope instrument panel, milled levers, race switches, and clip-ons.”

If you’re digging the look of this racer, expect to fork over a neat bit of green and have a back-up for the track: The report tells us that the bike starts at €117,900 ($133,700 USD), with production limited to an exclusive 10 units.

Stay safe on the twisties, and merry end of 2021, everybody!

*All media sourced from RideApart*