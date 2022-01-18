Criminal Customs: A Double-Engined 750 Salt Flat Racer “Anti-Christ” for the Bike Bank

Honda is Seeing Double

I don’t know what it is about Honda engines (for reference, please scoot over and take a gander at the CBR1000F boasting a turbo-ed K24 minivan engine we covered last week), but we have another chonky custom build for the bike banks – and apparently one engine wasn’t enough, because this 1972 Honda Double 750 Salt Flat Racer boasts two Honda CB750 engines.

We’re already grinning with anticipation, so let’s get into it.

The report from Jalopnik tells us that the late (and very talented) Boris ‘Bob’ Guynes was the mastermind behind this particular brainchild. He was an army vet, and purportedly “racked up over 60 years of racing and building motorcycles. He’d try to set a speed record at Bonneville on one motorcycle then race the infamous Isle of Man TT on another.”

We’re even told that Guynes’s precious collection of bikes (nearly all Hondas) will soon be up on Mecum, if you’re hoping to find another rare beastie like this.

Guynes is survived by his son, who writes the following regarding his father’s love for two-wheeled beauties:

“He loved the mechanical theory of Honda; he was always really into the engineering and subscribed to the philosophy.”

It stands to reason, then, that this man wasn’t afraid of a bit of juice in the tank – nor a bit of tinkering in the shops, as evidenced by this hulk of a hooner.

We’re told they’ve dubbed this particular unit the ‘Anti-Christ’ – because apparently this behemoth is something that even Honda wasn’t keen on creating for the archives.

Start off with the dynamic duo hearts – two transverse-mounted, inline-four engines boasting “an overhead camshaft and bulletproof reliability [and] linked together via their primary drives” (that means the power stood at 136hp…pre-mods).

Double carbs per motor, “a dry-sump oil system with an external catch can,” and exhausts “that go from eight pipes into four,” hanging off of a custom frame that houses a Honda 450 twin gas tank, and all of a sudden you start to see the sentimental care and delight Guyes took in manipulating this muscle machine to life.

Unfortunately, the Anti-Christ isn’t road legal (nor do we know the top speed of the thing)…though if you really want to terrify the boys in blue and make it road legal, slap a brake light, turn signals and mirrors on this thing and boom – hottest heels this side of the hemisphere.

Be sure to attend the Mecum auctions in Las Vegas on January 27 if you’re hoping to make a bid on the Anti-Christ (though we won’t guarantee the final price will be budget-friendly); let us know how it goes, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from Jalopnik *