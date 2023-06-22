Celebrating BMW’s 1,000,000th Boxer Bike

One hundred years of Bavarian goodness have just afforded us a look at BMW Motorrad’s millionth boxer engine – and she’s tucked into a sweet 2023 R 1250 GS.

The new bike has been rolled fresh out of the brand’s plant in Berlin-Spandau, with Dr. Markus Schramm (Head of BMW Motorrad) proud to be present for such an iconic moment:

“… BMW Motorrad created the new motorcycle genre of touring enduros in 1980. The BMW GS with boxer engine became an icon, which achieved global success in this segment. What is more: The BMW GS became a legend and at the same time an indispensable cornerstone in the BMW Motorrad model range.”

– Dr. Markus Schramm (Head of BMW Motorrad)

A view of BMW’s millionth motorcycle: An R 1250 GS. Media sourced from BMW Motorrad.

“I am therefore very pleased that today, and especially in our “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year, we are able to contribute a major milestone to the corporate history of the BMW Group with the one millionth BMW GS motorbike with a boxer engine,” finishes Schramm.

As of 2022, BMW Motorrad has been sitting pretty on a nice spike in bike sales – figures that come alongside the sexy M 1000 XR prototype that teased a bit of ankle a few weeks ago, prior to the superbike’s big reveal.

A view of BMW’s millionth motorcycle: An R 1250 GS. Media sourced from BMW Motorrad.

With a stunning selling 60,000 1250 GS and GS Adventures sold worldwide in 2021 (via Fed Moto Trasnsport), it’s no wonder that BMW chose her daring darling for the millionth motorcycle. Next on the Bavarian roster is the BMW Motorrad Days, where “thousands of motorcycle fans from all over the world are expected from 7 to 9 July 2023.”