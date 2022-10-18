Bonham: Autumn Stafford Sale a Raging Success

Bonham’s Autumn Stafford Sale is no place for waffling minds.

From the moment the proverbial doors open to the instant the last bidder locks in, the sprint toward the ultimate scoot is on – and this year was no different.

Bonham’s press release tells us that, this year, around £3.66 million was dealt, bolstered by the fact that nearly all lots were sold, with contributors from 29 countries worldwide.

That’s a 69% spike compared to last year, and highest of the heap was none other than that pristine 1974 Ducati 750SS we had our eye on a couple of weeks ago.

Legend says the thing sold for £172,500 – and that her new owner is still grinning about it.

1974 Ducati 750SS, which sold for £172,500. Media sourced from Bonham’s press release.

This latter sale pays homage to the “50th anniversary year of the late Paul Smart’s victory in the 1972 Imola 200 endurance race on its racing equivalent,” bringing life to future chop block choppers, podium power-ponies, and stage scoots across our good industry.

“This was a superb opportunity to own one of the most iconic Ducatis, and there was strong competition in the room, online and on the telephone,” states Ben Walker, Global Head of Bonhams Motorcycles.

“Stafford has always been the bellwether auction for the classic and collectors’ motorcycle market,” adds Malcolm Barber, Chairman Emeritus, Bonhams Motoring, and Auctioneer for the sale.

“This sale demonstrated the strength of the worldwide market with bidding from several continents.”

A 1947 Harley-Davidson 1,2000cc EL ‘Knucklehead’, which sold for £74,750. Media sourced from Bonham’s press release.

A big congrats from the team here at wBW!

