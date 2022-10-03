Bonhams: Pristine Ducati 750SS ‘Round Case’ to be Auctioned at the Autumn Stafford Sale

In a scant handful of days, the Autumn Stafford Sale will host an iconic piece of moto pretty at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show, guaranteed to steal the luckiest bidder’s heart as quickly as she’s stolen the spotlight for the Sale.

She’s a 1974 Ducati 750SS, and she can be all yours for the estimate of £140,000 – 170,000 (price TBA).

A 1974 Ducati 750SS – media used as an example. THIS IS NOT THE BONHAMS AUCTION MACHINE. Media sourced from Cars & Classics.

The 750SS holds a unique place in collectors hearts; this was Ducati’s first V-twin engine to feature desmodronic valve actuation, blasting her race-ready counterpart past the likes of Giacomo Agostini to uncontested victory on the Imola 200 asphalt, and as such most ‘round case’ models have been “thrashed by their over-enthusiastic owners” (via Bonham’s press release).

A 1974 Ducati 750SS – media used as an example. THIS IS NOT THE BONHAMS AUCTION MACHINE. Media sourced from the Hagerty Insider.

This beauty suffered no such hardship; with a full restoration completed in the ‘90s (by precision engineer Ulli Rothlisberger and Ducati engineer Hannes Jakob nonetheless), this particular beastie has been a byproduct of the past twenty years’ of private collections, ranging from a New York art installation, to a Carcoon bubble in a heated garage.

“This is a superb opportunity to own one of the most iconic Ducatis, particularly in this 50th anniversary year of the late Paul Smart’s stunning victory in Imola,” says Ben Walker, the Global Head of Bonhams Motorcycles in a press release.

Want to take a closer gander at this offering?

A 1974 Ducati 750SS, currently about to be auctioned at the Bonham’s Autumn Stafford Sale. Media sourced from the Bonham website.

The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show/Autumn Stafford Sale can be found on Bonham’s website; be sure to check back for updates on how this unit sells, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.