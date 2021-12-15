BMW S1000-RR LEGO Technic Kit Slotted for January Debut

So you’re a budget biker.

You’ve gotten yourself a decent motorcycle – perhaps a solid Kawi Ninja 650 or a Honda CB500F – you’ve fixed it up yourself, scrounged the aftermarket for new parts, and made a hooning machine your ancestors would be proud of.

Still, every money-modest motorcyclist has the ultimate dreamboat kicking around in the peripherals – either as a screensaver on the ol’ PC, as a wallpaper on your smartphone, or in the form of a calendar to deck out the interior design of your garage.

There’s no denying that the holiday season brings the ‘what-if’s closer to the surface…. ‘what if you got your hands on a bike like that?

Well, we can’t say we’ve gone and fetched the moon for you, but we can at least give your yearning a more…interactive experience.

A press release from BMW Motorrad has just covered the debut of a BMW S1000-RR LEGO Technic Kit for the Beemer-minded masses – and we’re told it’s got over 1,920 individual pieces.

Before you toss this article off and head over to Keanu Reeves’s recent track day on a Ducati Panigale V2, stick around for the ‘specs’ – they might surprise you.

On top of having over 1,920 individual pieces, this kit also features “fully functional components such as the three-speed gearbox, the upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension, as well as the dashboard with three different display options…”

The bloody thing even has a gold-colored drive chain.

“The included paddock stand and pit board also provide authentic racing flair.”

We’re not so sure what they mean by that gearbox, especially since the real beastie features a 6-speed – but it’s apparent that LEGO has taken their interpretation of BMW Motorrad’s two-wheeled torpedo just about as far as they can.

And they did a good job, as evidenced by the comparison pic below:

Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Marketing and Product Management at BMW Motorrad, is pretty enthused about the product release:

“When the management of BMW Motorrad announced the first M model on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that it would be something special. In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realized they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR.”

“The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields.”

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad,” adds Samuel Tacchi, designer at the LEGO Group.

“There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

Eager to get it under the Christmas tree?

BMW’s press release also tells us that the kit will be available “exclusively in LEGO stores and on http://www.lego.com/BMW from 1 January 2022, and from other retailers from 1 March 2022, at a recommended retail price of €199.99 / $229.99 / £174.99.”

Here are a few further deets:

BMW M 1000 RR LEGO Technic Kit Highlights

Model dimensions

27.7 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17 cm wide.

Model on an exhibition stand

32.6 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17 cm wide.

Model on a paddock stand

27.7 cm high / 46.9 cm long / 17 cm wide.

Piece Count

1,920 individual parts.

Price

€199.99 / $229.99 / £174.99

Additional Perks

Fully functional gearbox (three gears + neutral)

Front and rear suspension

Gold-colored drive chain

Three different dashboard options

Supplied with a paddock stand and display plate

Let us know if this tickles your fancy or if you know of someone that could use this kit; in the meantime, check out these budget-friendly electric bikes slotted to come out in the coming months, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.