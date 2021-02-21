The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Team Green’s Tanto Sword

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 brings sharp styling and a more upright riding position to the Ninja family. Using the 649cc parallel-twin engine, shared in a few places across the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, in the Ninja 650 it is tuned to kick out 67hp.

Like all of Kawasaki’s Japanese-made Ninja family, the Ninja 650 has the same distinctive lines through the fairing, windscreen, and headlight assembly that are instantly recognizable. Kawasaki Motorcycles has aimed this bike to be a rewarding street machine. From the front forks, brakes, frame construction, and tire choice the Ninja 650 has been dialed in to reward your daily commutes.

As expected features such as ABS are standard, including a slipper clutch is a nice bonus. Excellent tech features are included and easily accessed through the TFT display. Your smartphone can Bluetooth connect and make use of the Kawasaki Rideology app.

Colors for 2021 include — Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Imperial Red. For a $200 upcharge, you can get the KRT Edition graphics.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 starts at $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD

$7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD Key Features:

ABS Brakes Smartphone Connectivity Assist And Slipper Clutch Twin LED headlights

Main Specs Engine: 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin

649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power: 50 kW (67 hp) @ 8,000 RPM

50 kW (67 hp) @ 8,000 RPM Torque: 47.0 lb-ft (63.7 NM) @ 6,700 RPM

47.0 lb-ft (63.7 NM) @ 6,700 RPM Wet Weight: 191.9 kg (423 lb)

191.9 kg (423 lb) Seat Height: 790 mm (31.1 in) Competitors Honda CBR650R

Suzuki SV650X

Yamaha MT-07

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power 67 hp Bore x Stroke 70.0 x 51.8mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System DFI® with dual 32mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm hydraulic telescopic fork/4.7 in Suspension Rear Horizontal back-link with adjustable spring preload/5.1 in Brakes Front Single 310mm petal-type disc with 2-piston calipers and ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm petal-type disc with single-piston caliper and ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 150/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 Color Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black, Passion Red, Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI w/digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 78.3 in Overall Width 28 in Overall Height 44.1 in Wheelbase 53.9 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 30.9 in Curb Weight 368.2 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Features

Assist & Slipper Clutch Based on feedback from racing activities, the Assist & Slipper Clutch uses two types of cams (an assist cam and a slipper cam) to either drive the clutch hub and operating plate together or apart. Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch. When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



ERGO-FIT® Proper fit is key for rider comfort and control. However, the ideal fit varies from rider to rider, depending on their physical dimensions and riding style. ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride. *Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.



2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Photos

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Videos