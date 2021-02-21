The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Team Green’s Tanto Sword
Contents
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 brings sharp styling and a more upright riding position to the Ninja family. Using the 649cc parallel-twin engine, shared in a few places across the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, in the Ninja 650 it is tuned to kick out 67hp.
Like all of Kawasaki’s Japanese-made Ninja family, the Ninja 650 has the same distinctive lines through the fairing, windscreen, and headlight assembly that are instantly recognizable. Kawasaki Motorcycles has aimed this bike to be a rewarding street machine. From the front forks, brakes, frame construction, and tire choice the Ninja 650 has been dialed in to reward your daily commutes.
As expected features such as ABS are standard, including a slipper clutch is a nice bonus. Excellent tech features are included and easily accessed through the TFT display. Your smartphone can Bluetooth connect and make use of the Kawasaki Rideology app.
Colors for 2021 include — Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Imperial Red. For a $200 upcharge, you can get the KRT Edition graphics.
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 starts at $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- ABS Brakes
- Smartphone Connectivity
- Assist And Slipper Clutch
- Twin LED headlights
Main Specs
- Engine: 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin
- Power: 50 kW (67 hp) @ 8,000 RPM
- Torque: 47.0 lb-ft (63.7 NM) @ 6,700 RPM
- Wet Weight: 191.9 kg (423 lb)
- Seat Height: 790 mm (31.1 in)
Competitors
- Honda CBR650R
- Suzuki SV650X
- Yamaha MT-07
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin
|Power
|67 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|70.0 x 51.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|
11.5:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with dual 32mm throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Sealed chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm hydraulic telescopic fork/4.7 in
|Suspension Rear
|Horizontal back-link with adjustable spring preload/5.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 310mm petal-type disc with 2-piston calipers and ABS
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 220mm petal-type disc with single-piston caliper and ABS
|Tires Front
|110/70-17
|Tires Rear
|150/70-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.7
|Color
|
Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black, Passion Red, Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI w/digital advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|78.3 in
|Overall Width
|28 in
|Overall Height
|44.1 in
|Wheelbase
|53.9 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in
|Seat Height
|30.9 in
|Curb Weight
|368.2 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Features
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch.
When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.
Economical Riding Indicator
While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.
ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
ERGO-FIT®
ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride.
*Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Photos
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
No Comment