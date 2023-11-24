BMW: 2024 R 12 Joins Updates to R 12 nineT 

Our good Bavarian bike builders have finally gifted us their next-gen 2024 R 12 / R 12 nineT for a new season of scoot-happy shenanigans.

Let’s dive in and see what BMW’s gifted us as we smash headlong into Black Friday 2023, yeah?

According to BMW’s press release, the 2024 R 12 sports a new, 1,170cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder DOHC boxer engine capable of 95hp @ 6,500rpm and 81lb-ft of yank @ 6,000rpm, while the R 12 nineT’s similar heart shows off 109hp @ 7,000rpm and 85lb-ft of yank @ 6,500rpm.

BMW’s 2024 R 12 nineT. Media provided by BMW.

The punt-worthy efforts are joined by a new, neat, one-piece trellis bridge steel chassis that is lighter and connects to a bolt-on rear subframe; in the words of a designer at BMW’s Vehicle Design:

“The completely new, now one-piece tubular spaceframe provides an even cleaner and more classic appearance.” – Bart Janssen Groesbeek, Designer, Vehicle Design, BMW Motorrad .

Both bikes sport a 45mm USD fork at the front (adjustable for the R 12 nineT), while the rear floating duties are handled by the BMW Motorrad Paralever rear suspension with pre-load adjustment.

Suspension travel matches front to back for each bike, by the way; that means 4.7” for BMW’s R 12 nineT and 3.5” for BMW’s R 12.

BMW’s 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT. Media provided by BMW.

For brakes, we’ve got twin 310mm discs mated to two radially-mounted, 4-piston monobloc calipers at the front, and a single, 265mm disc aligned to a 2-piston floating caliper at the back.

The entire package rolls out on cast light-alloy wheels measuring 3.50 x 17″ / 5.50 x 17″ (R 12 nineT) and 2.75 x 19″ / 4.00 x 16″ (R 12), respectively.

BMW’s 2024 R 12 nineT. Media provided by BMW.

It’s BMW, so electronics are hefty and extensive, and they now speak through a brand new set of larger, round instruments. The R 12 nineT gets Rain, Road, and Dynamic Mode, while BMW’s R 12 gets an updated bit of fun via “Rock” and “Roll” Modes.

Here’s the full deal of electronic perks you’re getting with BMW’s 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT:

DTC Dynamic Traction Control

Engine Drag Torque Control

Steering Stabilizer

Keyless Ride

On-Board Computer

Intelligent Emergency Call (eCall)

The following electronic perks are optional:

Hill Start Assist Pro (optional)

Shift Assistant Pro (optional)

Heated Grips (optional)

Cruise Control (optional)

Connected Ride Control (optional)

Rev counter (optional)

Tire pressure Monitor (optional)

3.5” Micro-TFT Digital Display (optional)

BMW’s 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT. Media provided by BMW.

Add Adjustable Handbrake and Clutch Levers, USB-C and 12-volt power sockets, full LEDs and that’s it; BMW’s dynamic duo are ready to rumble with the following color schemes:

2024 R 12 nineT

Blackstorm Metallic

San Remo Green Metallic (optional)

Option 719 “Aluminum” in brushed Aluminum / Night Black (optional)

2024 R 12

Blackstorm Metallic

Aventurine Red Metallic (optional)

Option 719 “Thorium” in Avus Silver Metallic (optional)

Expect these two machines to reveal their prices closer to their market debut at the start of 2024.

What do you think of BMW’s R 12 and R 12 nineT?