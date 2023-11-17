Deal of the Week: RevZilla’s Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is here, and it probably feels like every company you shop with is vying for your attention—but finding the deals that are actually worth it isn’t always easy! Fortunately, we’re here to help this week, as we’ve combed through RevZilla’s entire Black Friday inventory to find you the best riding gear up to 60% off!

See the whole RevZilla Black Friday Sale here, or check out the list we’ve curated below. Either way, get ready to re-stock your moto closet for a lot less than usual—there’s a lot of good stuff available here.

Riding Jackets

REV’IT Tornado 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $369.99, Sale Price: $295.99 (20% Off)

Comfort and protection for three seasons? Sign us up. This jacket comes with a 750D PWR shell to protect your skin while keeping the air flowing, and a removable thermal liner offers both warmth and waterproofing. Upgrade it with the compatible REV’IT Tornado 3 Pants.

Roland Sands Hemlock CE Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $525.00 (30% Off)

No longer will you have to dress like a commercial fisherman to ride in the rain! Made from ultra-premium leather that’s been cured specially for water-resistance, this jacket will hold up under light-to-moderate rain—thanks to having all critical seams sealed and waterproof cuffs added for good measure.

REAX Women’s Alta Mesh Jacket

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (60% Off)

Made with a mix of abrasion-resistant textiles and stretch mesh inserts for flexibility, this is a comfortable riding jacket that doesn’t compromise on safety. It also comes with CE Level 2 armor as standard in the elbows and shoulders, with room for an optional back protector as well.

Riding Pants

Bull-it Covert Evo Straight Jeans

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $116.97 (35% Off)

Single-layer jeans tested to CE EN17092 and sporting AAA abrasion-resistance? Only Bull-it could pull that off and make them look this good. They even threw in a water-repellant finish for good measure, so you can throw ’em on under that Roland Sands jacket we showed you earlier. Badass.

Dainese New Drake Air Women’s Textile Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $159.95 (50% Off)

Made of 750D textile with elasticated inserts for stretch, plus mesh back vents and “flip-up” vents on each thigh to keep the air flowing. Composite knee armor comes standard as well, so you can rest assured that you’ve got enough protection for when you need it. Also available in a men’s version.

Riding Boots & Shoes

TCX Fuel WP Boots

Regular Price: $309.99, Sale Price: $232.49 (25% Off)

We love these boots, which is why you’ve probably seen them on some of our other lists before. While they might resemble traditional work boots at first glance, these offer a full-grain leather upper for slide protection plus a waterproof liner to keep your feet dry on even the wettest rides.

TCX Street 3 WP Women’s Shoes

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $142.49 (25% Off)

D30 malleolus armor, a ZPLATE midsole to provide the perfect balance between support and walking comfort, and a T-Dry waterproof membrane for wet rides? These shoes bring all that to the table—plus an appearance that wouldn’t look out of place on a basketball court. Wear ’em on or off the bike—it’s up to you.