Bike Of The Day: 2019 Norton Commando 961 Street

The 2019 Norton Commando 961 Street is a limited-edition motorcycle created through a collaboration between motorcycling legend Henry Cole and Guy Willson of The Motorbike Show. It is equipped with a fuel-injected 961cc air-cooled four-stroke parallel-twin engine that produces approximately 80hp, transmitting power through a five-speed transmission.

Derived from a Norton Commando 961 Sport MkII, Cole’s Street specification was developed by him and Willson, refined by specialized fabricators. Designed to replicate the aesthetic of a 1970s ‘muscle bike,’ the 961 Commando Street includes modifications such as an altered tank, handlebars, and seat, along with various upgraded Norton factory options.

Limited to 50 units, each motorcycle boasts enhanced Öhlins dampers, 2x 320mm Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers in the front and 220mm at the rear, and black-painted steel wheels. This particular model is adorned in a deep glossy black finish with silver and gold accents, featuring Norton logos on the fuel tank and engine housing. The bike is complemented by a luxurious quilted Alcantara seat pad adorned with white diamond stitching.

