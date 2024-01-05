Rumor Has It: Norton’s Working on a New Product Range

Norton’s Chief Executive has imparted news of a new bike range in the works.

Norton’s got some new machines in the pipeline, though deadlines have apparently pushed the bikes back due to quality checks.

The move is admirable, considering previous problems in years past have left some riders speculative on the durability of a Norton bike.

Thanks to Norton’s current CEO, we’re getting the distinct impression that bad bikes won’t be leaving their current building until they’re perfectly primed for future clients:

The supply of some parts, and… the quality was not good enough, so I did not sign it off. I’d rather have a proper quality product here than customer complaints, which we cannot afford at the moment at this point of the journey at Norton.” – Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton ( MCN )

A view of a Norton bike. Media provided by Norton.

Norton: 2020 to present

Our Brit-based bike brand had their hands quite full since TVS Motors took over ownership back in April of 2020.

Between the acquirement, a happy ribbon cut on brand new headquarters a mere eighteen months later (via Norton), and the complete re-engineering of Norton’s infamous V4SV, you could say Norton’s been under construction for the past three years, give or take.

The schedule onslaught has done nothing to diminish Norton’s continued passion for beautiful bikes; despite beaning toward the future like their tail was on fire, Norton’s continued to give us machines to ogle, including revvers like the limited edition, 125-piece fleet of anniversary bikes that went out a few months ago.

A Norton employee working on a Norton motorcycle. All media provided by Norton.

Norton’s current operative: “Fix, build, fly”

Now, according to a recent interview published by MCN’s Dan Sutherland, we’ve apparently gotten past the “fix phase” and the “build phase:”

Our business plan was built around fix phase, build phase, fly phase. We fixed the old motorcycles – that was the first step, to re-engineer the old bikes.” “We are now in the build phase – we built the UK dealer network – and this was the focus for this year so we can sell bikes.” “After re-engineering the old bikes, we started to develop a new product family… if you develop a motorcycle, it takes something between 24 and 40 months.” – Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton ( MCN )

What do we know about this new product family?

Now that the Norton Atelier – the brand’s flagship location – has been established at 386 Old Street (UK), we get a better idea of what Norton’s going to be putting in that shop’s window – and apparently, the new additions will be accompanied by “a new range of internal combustion engines.”

Apparently, this new pile ‘o’ fun is “a different category of machine from those we’ve seen already,” though it’s still relevant to Norton’s luxury bike strategy. Hentschel tells us that Norton will be looking at global expansion of their lineups once these new bikes pass homologation standards.

Are you excited to see what Norton’s new bikes might entail for the company?