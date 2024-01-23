Bike Of The Day: 1966 Norton Atlas 750 Café Racer

The Norton 750cc Atlas, unveiled in 1962, marked the evolution of the capacity/horsepower race initiated in the 1950s among British twin-cylinder motorcycles. Stemming from the Featherbed Models lineage, which progressed from the 500cc 88 to the 600cc 99 and later transformed into the 650SS and Manxman, the series culminated in the 750cc Atlas.

Facing financial constraints to alter the 650SS crankcases, Norton opted to elongate the stroke, resulting in the Atlas—a long-stroke twin boasting remarkable torque and rapid acceleration but accompanied by substantial vibrations at high revs. Racers mitigated this with adjustments, achieving smooth performance on the track despite a bumpy idle.

This exceptional 1966 Norton Atlas 750 café racer pays homage to the racing Nortons of the 1950s and ’60s. The conversion involves a standard 750cc Atlas in a Slimline Featherbed frame, featuring Beart-inspired elements like alloy Manx-style fuel and oil tanks, a mini fairing, a tan leather racing bump-stop seat, Borrani rims, and era-appropriate twin disc brakes.

Adorned with a green frame, polished alloy tanks, and classic Norton black and red pinstriping, the bike exudes elegance. It claimed victory at the 2019 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, showcasing its undeniable beauty and craftsmanship.