Bike Of The Day: 2017 Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer MKII

The 2017 Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer MKII is a British motorcycle that pays homage to the classic Norton Commando bikes of the ’60s and ’70s. Powered by a 961cc parallel-twin engine, this model offers a blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance.

Its design is reminiscent of the cafe racer style, known for its minimalist and sporty look. The motorcycle boasts a retro-inspired appearance with an iconic fuel tank, cowl, and tail section. It’s built on a sturdy steel tubular frame and features quality suspension components, including telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, ensuring a comfortable and agile ride.

In terms of braking, the Cafe Racer MKII comes equipped with high-performance Brembo brakes, delivering excellent stopping power. Its lightweight alloy wheels are paired with modern tires for solid grip on the road. Modern safety features like ABS add an extra layer of security.

Norton Motorcycles are known for their limited production runs, and this model is no exception. Enthusiasts appreciate the classic design and contemporary performance of the 2017 Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer MKII. It’s a motorcycle that captures the spirit of the cafe racer era and the heritage of British motorcycle craftsmanship.

Photo Source: Collecting Cars